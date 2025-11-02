Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025'Satyamev Jayate': JDU Candidate Anant Singh's 1st Reaction After Arrest In Dularchand Murder Case

'Satyamev Jayate': JDU Candidate Anant Singh's 1st Reaction After Arrest In Dularchand Murder Case

JD(U) candidate Anant Singh was arrested in a late-night operation on Saturday in connection with the murder of Jan Suraaj supporter Dular Chand Yadav on Thursday.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Nov 2025 02:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Janata Dal (United) candidate and former Mokama MLA Anant Singh was arrested by Patna Police late night on Saturday in connection with the murder of Jan Suraaj worker Dularchand Yadav. Hours after his arrest, Singh released a defiant message on social media, hinting that the move was politically motivated and expressing confidence in his supporters.

A video posted on Singh’s Facebook page showed him being escorted by the police while he wrote: “Satyamev Jayate!! I have complete faith in the people of Mokama!! Therefore, the people of Mokama will now contest the elections.”

The post quickly gathered attention, with many of his followers echoing his claims of political interference.

Singh, who has been under scrutiny since Yadav’s killing and had recently clashed with the latter’s supporters, was detained from his residence in Barh, located around 200 kilometres from the state capital. According to officials, a police team led by Patna SSP conducted a raid at Singh’s residence in Barh, leading to his arrest.

Police have also arrested two others, Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram, who were reportedly present at the scene during the incident. After his arrest, Singh was transported to Patna for detailed questioning by the investigating team. All three accused are expected to be produced before a magistrate soon.

The action comes amid an ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of Dularchand Yadav on Thursday, following a violent clash between his supporters and those allegedly linked to Singh in Mokama.

Singh's Lawyer Alleges Political Conspiracy

Responding to the arrest, Singh’s lawyer Naveen Kumar claimed that his client was the victim of a political conspiracy. “Their only motive is to influence the vote, and there's no other intention. Dularchand's death was very tragic — we express our condolences — but he (Singh) was unnecessarily targeted. The issue is related to the election, and the opposition is behind this,” he said.

Kumar added that Singh’s legal team would challenge the charges in court, asserting that they were baseless.

Anant Singh, often described as a strongman in Bihar politics, has long wielded influence in the Mokama region. His arrest, only days before polling, has sparked intense discussion across political circles and among voters.

Observers suggest that the move could significantly affect electoral dynamics in Mokama, where Singh enjoys a loyal base and remains a formidable presence in local politics.

Also read
Published at : 02 Nov 2025 02:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
JDU Anant SIngh Mokama Murder Case Dularchand Murder Case
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Bihar
‘Maha Jungle Raj’: Tejashwi Yadav Slams PM Modi After JDU's Anant Singh Arrested In Mokama Murder Case
‘Maha Jungle Raj’: Tejashwi Yadav Slams PM Modi After JDU's Anant Singh Arrested In Mokama Murder Case
World
Trump Hails 'G2 Meeting' With Xi Jinping As 'Great One', Calls For Lasting Peace And Success
Trump Hails 'G2 Meeting' With Xi Jinping As 'Great One', Calls For Lasting Peace And Success
Cricket
IND-W vs SA-W WC Final: What's ₹125 Crore Buzz All About?
IND-W vs SA-W WC Final: What's ₹125 Crore Buzz All About?
States
From ‘100% Pak Agent' To 'Unfit To Rule’: Himanta-Gogoi Clash Intensifies
From ‘100% Pak Agent' To 'Unfit To Rule’: Himanta-Gogoi Clash Intensifies
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Violence: Tension Escalates in Mokama After Dular Chand Yadav Murder, Police on High Alert
Bihar Politics: Dular Chand Yadav murder intensifies Mokama’s political war between Anant Singh and Suraj Bhan
Bihar Politics: Suraj Bhan Singh demands EC probe after Anant Singh’s Mokama murder charge
Bihar Election Violence: Father-Son Duo Shot Dead In Bhojpur Amid Rising Poll Tensions
PM Modi Leads Grand Unity Parade At Statue Of Unity On Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Indian Muscle Flexing In South China Sea
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget