Janata Dal (United) candidate and former Mokama MLA Anant Singh was arrested by Patna Police late night on Saturday in connection with the murder of Jan Suraaj worker Dularchand Yadav. Hours after his arrest, Singh released a defiant message on social media, hinting that the move was politically motivated and expressing confidence in his supporters.

A video posted on Singh’s Facebook page showed him being escorted by the police while he wrote: “Satyamev Jayate!! I have complete faith in the people of Mokama!! Therefore, the people of Mokama will now contest the elections.”

The post quickly gathered attention, with many of his followers echoing his claims of political interference.

Singh, who has been under scrutiny since Yadav’s killing and had recently clashed with the latter’s supporters, was detained from his residence in Barh, located around 200 kilometres from the state capital. According to officials, a police team led by Patna SSP conducted a raid at Singh’s residence in Barh, leading to his arrest.

Police have also arrested two others, Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram, who were reportedly present at the scene during the incident. After his arrest, Singh was transported to Patna for detailed questioning by the investigating team. All three accused are expected to be produced before a magistrate soon.

The action comes amid an ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of Dularchand Yadav on Thursday, following a violent clash between his supporters and those allegedly linked to Singh in Mokama.

Singh's Lawyer Alleges Political Conspiracy

Responding to the arrest, Singh’s lawyer Naveen Kumar claimed that his client was the victim of a political conspiracy. “Their only motive is to influence the vote, and there's no other intention. Dularchand's death was very tragic — we express our condolences — but he (Singh) was unnecessarily targeted. The issue is related to the election, and the opposition is behind this,” he said.

Kumar added that Singh’s legal team would challenge the charges in court, asserting that they were baseless.

Anant Singh, often described as a strongman in Bihar politics, has long wielded influence in the Mokama region. His arrest, only days before polling, has sparked intense discussion across political circles and among voters.

Observers suggest that the move could significantly affect electoral dynamics in Mokama, where Singh enjoys a loyal base and remains a formidable presence in local politics.