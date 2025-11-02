RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that Bihar is witnessing a "maha jungle raj" following the arrest of JD(U) candidate and gangster-turned-politician Anant Singh in connection with the murder of Jan Suraaj supporter Dular Chand Yadav in Mokama.

Tejashwi’s Counter To PM Modi’s ‘Lawlessness’ Charge

Responding to Prime Minister Modi’s criticism of the RJD’s 15-year rule, often labeled as a period of lawlessness, Tejashwi Yadav hit back, alleging that the BJP-led alliance had failed to maintain order in the state.

"This was inevitable after everything that has happened," Tejashwi told reporters. "The Prime Minister is in Patna for a roadshow today, but crimes are being committed in several places. Doesn’t he see what’s happening?"

Continuing his attack, the RJD leader pointed to a series of recent violent incidents. "A father and son were found murdered in Ara and Rohtas. Hardly a day passes without gunfire in Bihar. What else can you call this but a ‘maha jungle raj’?" he said.

‘Mahagathbandhan Will Form Government On November 14’

Confident about his alliance’s chances in the upcoming elections, Tejashwi Yadav declared that the Mahagathbandhan would take power on November 14 and assume office on November 18. He also made a bold promise that "all criminals will be behind bars by January 26, 2026."

Taking another dig at the Prime Minister, Yadav accused him of neglecting Bihar’s development and failing to create jobs. "He builds factories in Gujarat and wants votes in Bihar. This won’t work anymore. In 11 years, he hasn’t provided a single job, and now he’s talking about creating 10 million. It’s nothing but a gimmick," he alleged.

Chirag Paswan Fires Back, Calls Tejashwi ‘Arrogant’

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan hit back at Tejashwi Yadav, calling his confidence "arrogance."

"Too much arrogance is not good," Paswan said. "Who will make him the Chief Minister? The NDA is united, while the Mahagathbandhan is divided. Even when the NDA wasn’t united, we still won. This time, we’ll secure a record victory."

Rejecting Tejashwi’s claims that the NDA shelters criminals, Paswan asserted that the Nitish Kumar-led government is taking strict action in the Mokama murder case.

"If we supported criminals, would Anant Singh have been arrested overnight? We neither protect nor pardon criminals. The incident is tragic, and every piece of evidence will be acted upon immediately, even during the elections. We won’t wait for the polls to end," he said.

Bihar Election Schedule

Bihar, which has 243 Assembly seats, will go to polls in three phases, the first phase on November 6, the second on November 11, and the counting of votes on November 14.