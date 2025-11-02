'Called Maha Kumbh Faltu': BJP Slams Lalu Yadav Over Halloween Celebration With Grandchildren

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav found himself under fire from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after videos of him celebrating Halloween with his grandchildren made waves across social media on Saturday. The BJP slammed Yadav over the celebrations, pointing to his earlier remarks dismissing the revered Maha Kumbh festival as “meaningless” while embracing a western holiday like Halloween.

The Halloween celebrations, shared online by Yadav’s daughter and party leader Rohini Acharya, offered a glimpse of the RJD leader posing for photographs with his grandchildren, dressed festively for the occasion.

In a cheerful message posted to X (formerly Twitter), Acharya wrote, “Happy Halloween to everyone,” showcasing a family side to the veteran politician.

BJP Hits Back Over 'Faith' Remarks

The BJP Kisan Morcha, through its official social media channel, urged voters not to overlook what they deemed an insult to traditional beliefs.



In a post on X, the BJPKM wrote, “Don't forget, people of Bihar, this is the same Lalu Yadav who had called the grand festival of faith and spirituality Maha Kumbh useless and is now celebrating the festival of Halloween. Those who attack faith will not get votes from the people of Bihar.”

Criticism Resurfaces Over Maha Kumbh Controversy

The controversy stems from comments Yadav made in February, where he referred to the grand Maha Kumbh festival, drawing millions of Hindu devotees, as “meaningless.”

Addressing crowds travelling to Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj for the congregation, Yadav had stated, “The Kumbh has no meaning… It is just meaningless.” These remarks provoked a fierce backlash, with Bihar BJP spokesperson Manoj Sharma claiming it revealed the RJD’s alleged disregard for Hindu values:

“He is making such comments due to his politics of appeasement. The RJD leaders have always insulted the religious sentiments of Hindus. The latest statement of Lalu Prasad calling the Maha Kumbh meaningless exposes the party’s mindset towards the Hindu religion,” Sharma argued.

This renewed war of words comes as Bihar gears up for high-stakes assembly elections. The first phase of voting for the 243-seat assembly is set for November 6, with the second round happening on November 11. Results will be announced on November 14, raising the stakes for both major parties as they vie for public support in one of India’s most critical electoral battlegrounds.