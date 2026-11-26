Sangrur district in Punjab witnessed a major political shift between the 2017 and 2022 Assembly elections. In 2017, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress won two seats each, while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) secured one seat out of the five constituencies. However, in 2022, AAP registered a clean sweep, winning all five seats. Congress lost both its seats, while the Akali Dal failed to open its account. AAP's dominance in the district was not limited to the number of seats, as the party also secured massive victory margins in several constituencies.

Party 2017 2022 Change AAP 2 5 +3 Congress 2 0 -2 SAD/Allies 1 0 -1 BJP 0 0 0

Sunam: Aman Arora Won By More Than 75,000 Votes

In Sunam, AAP's Aman Arora turned his 2017 victory into an even bigger win in 2022. In 2017, he had defeated Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Gobind Singh Longowal by 30,307 votes.

In 2022, Arora secured 94,794 votes, while Congress candidate Jaswinder Singh Dhiman was restricted to 19,517 votes. Arora won by a massive margin of 75,277 votes. According to the available figures, this was the biggest victory margin in the district and among the largest in Punjab.

Sunam: 2022 Election Results

AAP — Aman Arora: 94,794 votes

Congress — Jaswinder Singh Dhiman: 19,517 votes

Victory margin: 75,277 votes

Dhuri: Chief Ministerial Face Bhagwant Mann Secured A Big Victory

In Dhuri, Congress candidate Dalvir Singh Goldy had defeated AAP's Jasvir Singh Jassi Sekhon by 2,811 votes in 2017.

In 2022, AAP's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann secured 82,592 votes, while Goldy was restricted to 24,386 votes. Mann won the constituency by a margin of 58,206 votes. The result gave Dhuri special significance in Punjab's state politics.

Dhuri: Victory Margin

2017 — Congress: 2,811 votes

2022 — AAP: 58,206 votes

Lehra, Sangrur And Dirba: AAP's Victories In 2022

In the Sangrur constituency, AAP's 27-year-old candidate Narinder Kaur Bharaj defeated sitting Congress minister Vijay Inder Singla by 36,430 votes. She secured 74,851 votes.

In Lehra, Barinder Kumar Goyal won 60,058 votes and defeated Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) candidate Parminder Singh Dhindsa by 26,518 votes. Former Chief Minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal finished third. In 2017, Dhindsa had defeated Bhattal from the constituency by 26,815 votes.

In Dirba (SC), Harpal Singh Cheema had defeated Congress candidate Ajaib Singh Ratolan by a narrow margin of 1,645 votes in 2017. In 2022, Cheema retained the seat with a much bigger victory. He later became the Finance Minister of Punjab. However, the available figures do not clearly specify his total votes, those secured by his nearest rival or his exact victory margin in 2022.

Constituency 2017 Winner 2017 Margin 2022 Winner 2022 Margin Lehra Parminder Singh Dhindsa (SAD) 26,815 Barinder Kumar Goyal (AAP) 26,518 Dirba (SC) Harpal Singh Cheema (AAP) 1,645 Harpal Singh Cheema (AAP) 50,655 Sunam Aman Arora (AAP) 30,307 Aman Arora (AAP) 75,277 Sangrur Vijay Inder Singla (INC) 30,812 Narinder Kaur Bharaj (AAP) 36,430 Dhuri Dalvir Singh Goldy (INC) 2,811 Bhagwant Mann (AAP) 58,206



The 2022 verdict in Sangrur district was overwhelmingly in favour of AAP. The party retained the two seats it had won in 2017 and wrested both Congress seats as well as the Akali Dal's lone seat. The massive victories in Sunam and Dhuri, along with the defeat of a sitting minister in Sangrur, further underlined the extent of the political shift.

Sangrur's Political History

Sangrur district was formed in 1948 and was named after its headquarters, Sangrur, which was established around 400 years ago by a Jat named Sanghu.

The present-day district comprises territories that earlier belonged to several different administrative units. These include areas of the Phulkian princely states of Jind, Nabha and Patiala, the Muslim princely state of Malerkotla, and parts of the erstwhile Ludhiana district. Sangrur itself was previously part of the Nabha princely state.

The political history of the region dates back to ancient times. Archaeological excavations at several locations, including Rohira in Malerkotla tehsil, have uncovered evidence of pre-Harappan and Harappan civilisations.

Remains from the Shunga, Kushan and other periods have also been discovered in the region. Historical accounts suggest that the area was once part of the Mauryan Empire and later came under Gupta administration.

In the seventh century, the region was ruled by Prabhakar Vardhan and subsequently by Harshavardhana. Over time, the influence of Tomar Rajputs and Chauhans also became established here.

Thus, Sangrur's history reflects a rich legacy of ancient empires and princely rule.