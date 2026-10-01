BengalKeralaAssamTamil NaduPuducherryUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsElectionRaja Warring Exit Exposes Cracks In Punjab Congress, Sachin Pilot’s Feedback Behind Shake-Up

Raja Warring Exit Exposes Cracks In Punjab Congress, Sachin Pilot’s Feedback Behind Shake-Up

Punjab Congress faces fresh cracks ahead of the 2027 polls as Raja Warring steps down, with Sachin Pilot’s organisational feedback emerging as a key factor.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 01 Oct 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Amarinder Singh Raja Warring stepped down as Punjab Congress chief.
  • His exit followed state unit's factional tensions, internal review.
  • Sachin Pilot submitted feedback to Congress high command.

The Congress faces fresh organisational uncertainty in Punjab ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, with Amarinder Singh Raja Warring stepping down as president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC). Warring has also changed his social media bio to describe himself as the “former president” of Punjab Congress. His exit follows weeks of factional tensions within the state unit and an organisational review conducted by newly appointed Punjab in-charge Sachin Pilot. Party sources said Pilot gathered feedback from leaders before submitting his assessment to the Congress high command.

'I am Not The President'

Speaking after the developments, Warring said he would address the issue in detail after returning to Delhi.

“After returning to Delhi, I will hold a press conference and discuss everything with you in detail,” he said.

Warring also sought to play down the significance of his removal, saying the party would continue regardless of who occupies the post.

“It does not make any difference. If Raja is not there today, someone else will be there. Whoever becomes the president, I hope he will fight,” he said.

He added that the decision over his successor rested with the Congress leadership, including Rahul Gandhi.

“This is the jurisdiction of Rahul Gandhi ji and the Congress party. Who will become the president and when is for them to decide,” Warring said, adding, “Yes, I am not the president, I know that.”

Also Read: Aradhana Mishra May Replace Ajay Rai As UP Congress Chief Ahead Of 2027 Polls: Sources

Pilot’s Feedback Preceded Exit

According to Congress sources cited by PTI, the decision to replace Warring followed organisational feedback collected by Sachin Pilot, who was appointed the party’s general secretary in charge of Punjab on September 5.

Pilot held a series of meetings with leaders and functionaries across the state before submitting his report to the high command. The consultations came against the backdrop of prolonged differences within the Punjab unit.

The leadership change comes just months before the Punjab Assembly elections, adding urgency to Congress’ efforts to address its internal organisational issues.

Warring had remained at the centre of the party’s state leadership despite tensions between rival factions. His departure now leaves the Congress high command with the task of choosing a successor and reshaping the state organisation ahead of the polls.

Former minister Vijay Inder Singla and Pargat Singh are among the names being discussed for the post, according to reports.

Also Read: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring Changes X Bio To ‘Former PPCC President’ Amid Punjab Congress Shift

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 01 Oct 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Punjab Assembly Elections Sachin PIlot Raja Warring
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election
Aradhana Mishra May Replace Ajay Rai As UP Congress Chief Ahead Of 2027 Polls: Sources
Aradhana Mishra May Replace Ajay Rai As UP Congress Chief Ahead Of 2027 Polls
Election
UP MLC Polls: BJP Leader Sanjayan Tripathi Rebels, To Contest Against Party Candidate
UP MLC Polls: BJP Leader Sanjayan Tripathi Rebels, To Contest Against Party Candidate
Election
‘Someone Who Insults Gurus Cannot Free Punjab From Drugs’: Shah Takes Veiled Jibe At Mann
‘Someone Who Insults Gurus Cannot Free Punjab From Drugs’: Shah Takes Veiled Jibe At Mann
Election
Congress Launches Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 In Karnataka, Targets 84 Seats Lost To Opposition In 2023
Congress Launches Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 In Karnataka, Targets 84 Seats Lost To Opposition In 2023
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking Visual: Injured Captain Seen After Landing as Mid-Air Attack Probe Intensifies
Breaking: 34,000 Ft Horror—Pilot Foils Deadly Plot, Saves 180 Lives Mid-Air
Sports Alert: India Storms Into Asian Games Cricket Final, Sets Up Clash vs Pakistan
Policy Push: UP Strengthens Policing, 14 Lakh Cameras Boost Safety Across Cities
Breaking Crime: Two Sadhus Found Burnt Dead in UP Temple, Murder Suspected
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget