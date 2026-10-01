Raja Warring Exit Exposes Cracks In Punjab Congress, Sachin Pilot’s Feedback Behind Shake-Up

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amarinder Singh Raja Warring stepped down as Punjab Congress chief.

His exit followed state unit's factional tensions, internal review.

Sachin Pilot submitted feedback to Congress high command.

The Congress faces fresh organisational uncertainty in Punjab ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, with Amarinder Singh Raja Warring stepping down as president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC). Warring has also changed his social media bio to describe himself as the “former president” of Punjab Congress. His exit follows weeks of factional tensions within the state unit and an organisational review conducted by newly appointed Punjab in-charge Sachin Pilot. Party sources said Pilot gathered feedback from leaders before submitting his assessment to the Congress high command.

'I am Not The President'

Speaking after the developments, Warring said he would address the issue in detail after returning to Delhi.

“After returning to Delhi, I will hold a press conference and discuss everything with you in detail,” he said.

Warring also sought to play down the significance of his removal, saying the party would continue regardless of who occupies the post.

“It does not make any difference. If Raja is not there today, someone else will be there. Whoever becomes the president, I hope he will fight,” he said.

He added that the decision over his successor rested with the Congress leadership, including Rahul Gandhi.

“This is the jurisdiction of Rahul Gandhi ji and the Congress party. Who will become the president and when is for them to decide,” Warring said, adding, “Yes, I am not the president, I know that.”

Also Read: Aradhana Mishra May Replace Ajay Rai As UP Congress Chief Ahead Of 2027 Polls: Sources

Pilot’s Feedback Preceded Exit

According to Congress sources cited by PTI, the decision to replace Warring followed organisational feedback collected by Sachin Pilot, who was appointed the party’s general secretary in charge of Punjab on September 5.

Pilot held a series of meetings with leaders and functionaries across the state before submitting his report to the high command. The consultations came against the backdrop of prolonged differences within the Punjab unit.

The leadership change comes just months before the Punjab Assembly elections, adding urgency to Congress’ efforts to address its internal organisational issues.

Warring had remained at the centre of the party’s state leadership despite tensions between rival factions. His departure now leaves the Congress high command with the task of choosing a successor and reshaping the state organisation ahead of the polls.

Former minister Vijay Inder Singla and Pargat Singh are among the names being discussed for the post, according to reports.

Also Read: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring Changes X Bio To ‘Former PPCC President’ Amid Punjab Congress Shift