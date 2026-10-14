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English NewsElectionUP Polls: Akhilesh Yadav’s 3 Rebel MLAs Join BJP Ahead Of Assembly Elections

UP Polls: Akhilesh Yadav’s 3 Rebel MLAs Join BJP Ahead Of Assembly Elections

After joining the BJP, MLA Vinod Chaturvedi said, “I have been in politics since 1982. What never happened before is now happening under BJP rule.”

Written By : Vivek Rai |  Updated at : 14 Oct 2026 02:46 PM (IST)

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Samajwadi Party rebel MLAs Rakesh Pratap Singh, Abhay Singh and Vinod Chaturvedi have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Abhay Singh represents the Gosaiganj Assembly constituency in Ayodhya district, Rakesh Pratap Singh is the MLA from Gauriganj in Amethi district, and Vinod Chaturvedi represents the Kalpi constituency in Jalaun district.

The three MLAs were formally inducted into the BJP by Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary, who welcomed them by draping party stoles around their shoulders. BJP national general secretary Smriti Irani, along with around 18 ministers, MLAs and MPs, was present on the stage during the induction ceremony.

After joining the BJP, MLA Vinod Chaturvedi said, “I have been in politics since 1982. What never happened before is now happening under BJP rule.”

Published at : 14 Oct 2026 02:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
UP Assembly Polls UP Polls UTTAR PRADESH AKhilesh Yadav
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