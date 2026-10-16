Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NSUI women members allegedly assaulted Tuesday, prompting demands for FIR.

Police detained NSUI and IYC leaders protesting outside station.

Congress leaders questioned detentions; Zero FIR registered on one complaint.

The Delhi Police detained National Students' Union of India (NSUI) president Vinod Jakhar, Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Uday Bhanu Chib, and several party workers amid a protest over the alleged assault on two NSUI women members and demands for the registration of an FIR. Congress leaders alleged that workers who had spent the night seeking action on their complaint were detained during an early-morning police operation outside Parliament Street Police Station.

The NSUI said its members had been staging a sit-in demanding an FIR against a Delhi Police woman officer accused of assaulting its women workers during a protest on Tuesday. The student organisation alleged that despite approaching senior police officials, including the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police on Wednesday, no FIR had been registered on its complaint.

Congress leaders have questioned the police action and raised concerns over the alleged mistreatment of NSUI workers Ritu Barala and Athira Vijayan. The confrontation follows Tuesday's NSUI demonstration demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

VIDEO | Delhi: Police detain IYC President Uday Bhanu Chib, other party leaders, NSUI workers outside Parliament Street police station. #DelhiNews #DelhiPolice (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/uUnY1y0mHT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 16, 2026

NSUI Chief Vinod Jakhar Alleges Assault On Women Workers

Addressing the media during the protest at Parliament Street Police Station on Thursday, NSUI president Vinod Jakhar alleged that women workers had been assaulted during the earlier demonstration.

Jakhar further claimed that some of the women were taken to a dark room, where they were attacked with shoes and boots. He said the protesters had gathered at the police station only to seek the registration of an FIR.

“We have come here only to seek the registration of an FIR, but the DCP is neither speaking to us nor listening to us. Is demanding justice for our women workers a crime?” he said.

The NSUI condemned the detention of Jakhar and other members, accusing the police of taking action against those demanding accountability instead of acting on their complaint.

NSUI national media in-charge Ravi Pandey demanded the immediate registration of an FIR and an impartial investigation into the alleged assault. He also accused the Delhi Police of shielding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and alleged that the force was acting under political influence.

The organisation warned that it would intensify its protests if an FIR was not registered, asserting that the detention of its leadership would not deter it from pursuing the matter.

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Uday Bhanu Chib Questions 4:30 AM Detentions

Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib also questioned the police action, alleging that party workers who had spent the night demanding an FIR were detained at around 4:30 am on Friday.

Chib shared a video of the incident on X and wrote, “Asked for an FIR throughout the night, arrested at 4:30 am! What kind of justice is this, Delhi Police?”

Referring to NSUI workers Ritu Barala and Athira Vijayan, he questioned what wrongdoing they had committed.

BV Srinivas Accuses Police Of Mistreating Women Workers

Congress leader BV Srinivas also shared a video of the police action and criticised the force, saying it should remember that its salaries were paid by the people of India, not the BJP headquarters.

Srinivas alleged that the two NSUI women workers were mistreated at the behest of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He said those responsible would eventually be held accountable and linked the early-morning detentions outside Parliament Street Police Station to what he described as the government's precarious position.

In another post, Srinivas warned that the Delhi Police would have to answer for its actions. He alleged that if an FIR was not registered against those he described as BJP workers in uniform, the response would come on the streets.

These claims were made by Congress leaders and have not been independently established.

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Ritu Barala Recounts Alleged Misconduct Before Rahul Gandhi

Ritu Barala, who hails from Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district and has been active in student politics at Rajasthan University, spoke about her alleged mistreatment during a press conference with Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Wednesday.

Gandhi pointed towards Barala and described her as a “sherni” (lioness). Asked whether she had been scared during the incident, Barala said she was not afraid.

The confrontation between Barala and a woman police officer took place during Tuesday's NSUI protest over the demand for CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

Zero FIR Registered On Athira Vijayan's Complaint

A zero FIR has been registered on the complaint of Athira Vijayan, a Kerala law student and Delhi University student associated with the NSUI, who alleged that police personnel assaulted her during the protest.

According to her complaint, she sustained injuries to several parts of her body. She is receiving treatment at Delhi's Hardinge Hospital.

The NSUI has demanded an impartial investigation into the alleged assault and action against those responsible. The allegations against the police remain subject to investigation.

Security Tightened Ahead Of CJP's 'Lahra Do Tiranga' March

Meanwhile, security arrangements have been tightened in Delhi ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) announced 'Lahra Do Tiranga' march on October 16.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has issued a notice announcing the closure of Central Park in Connaught Place for two days. Delhi Police have urged people to stay away from the area, citing prohibitory orders.

CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke has alleged that undercover police personnel are following him. The developments come amid heightened security in the New Delhi area ahead of the planned march.