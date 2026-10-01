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English NewsNewsIndiaAmrinder Singh Raja Warring Changes X Bio To ‘Former PPCC President’ Amid Punjab Congress Shift

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring Changes X Bio To ‘Former PPCC President’ Amid Punjab Congress Shift

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring changes his X bio to ‘Former PPCC President’ as Congress weighs a leadership change in Punjab ahead of the 2027 polls.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 01 Oct 2026 04:40 PM (IST)
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  • Party leadership eyes reorganization ahead of 2027 state elections.

Ludhiana MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has changed his X profile to describe himself as “Former PPCC President”, signalling that his tenure as Punjab Congress chief has come to an end even as the party is yet to announce his successor. Warring's profile underwent two changes in quick succession. He initially replaced “President, INC Punjab” with “Former President INC Punjab” before changing it again to “Former PPCC President”.

The development came after reports that the Congress high command had decided to replace Warring as the head of its Punjab unit. Senior Congress leaders, including former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, are also in New Delhi as discussions over the state leadership continue.

Warring Changes Bio

Warring had earlier removed the “former president” reference from his X bio amid speculation over his position. His profile subsequently identified him as the Member of Parliament from Ludhiana, former Punjab Cabinet Minister, former MLA from Gidderbaha and former President of the Indian Youth Congress.

The latest update came after Warring resigned as Punjab Congress president. He reached the Congress office in Chandigarh but initially did not comment on the developments.

His decision to update the profile after the resignation has added to the indications of a leadership transition in the Punjab unit.

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Pilot Led Feedback Process

The leadership change followed a feedback exercise conducted by Sachin Pilot, the Congress general secretary in charge of Punjab, according to party sources.

Pilot took charge as Punjab Congress in-charge on September 5, replacing former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Since then, he held multiple meetings with leaders from the state unit before submitting his assessment to the Congress high command.

The party leadership subsequently informed Warring about its decision, according to a senior Congress leader. Party sources said discussions over the Punjab unit's leadership had been underway for several days.

The move also comes against the backdrop of internal differences within the state Congress, with the party expected to announce a new president soon. "I am..." was Sachin Pilot's first reaction to the claims of Warring's resignation, as per reports.

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Names In The Race

With the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections approaching, the Congress is looking for a state president capable of bringing together different sections of the party, according to party sources.

Former Punjab minister Vijay Inder Singla is being discussed as a possible replacement and is considered by party sources to be among the leading contenders.

Other names under discussion include Jalandhar Cantt MLA and former Olympian Pargat Singh, former MLA Rana KP Singh, Raja Sansi MLA Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

Congress Eyes Poll Revamp

The possible change at the top of the Punjab Congress comes ahead of the state's next Assembly election, scheduled for early 2027.

The leadership transition is being viewed within the party as part of a wider organisational exercise before the polls. The Congress is expected to take a call on the successor to Warring as it seeks to reorganise its Punjab unit ahead of the electoral contest.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are some of the potential candidates to succeed Warring?

Former Punjab minister Vijay Inder Singla is considered a leading contender. Other names include Pargat Singh, Rana KP Singh, Charanjit Singh Channi, and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Oct 2026 04:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
PUNJAB CONGRESS Amrinder Singh Raja Warring Raja Warring
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