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English NewsElectionAradhana Mishra May Replace Ajay Rai As UP Congress Chief Ahead Of 2027 Polls: Sources

Aradhana Mishra May Replace Ajay Rai As UP Congress Chief Ahead Of 2027 Polls: Sources

Congress MLA Aradhana Mishra may replace Ajay Rai as Uttar Pradesh Congress chief ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls, sources said. Mishra is the daughter of MP Pramod Tiwari.

Written By : Mohit Dubey |  Updated at : 01 Oct 2026 06:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Congress may appoint Aradhana Mishra as UP President.
  • Mishra is daughter of MP Pramod Tiwari, current MLA.
  • This move aims to attract Brahmin and women voters.

Congress MLA Aradhana Mishra may be appointed as the next Uttar Pradesh Congress president, sources said. The party could replace incumbent state chief Ajay Rai ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled for next year.

Aradhana Mishra is the daughter of Congress MP Pramod Tiwari and currently represents the Rampur Khas Assembly constituency in Pratapgarh.

Aradhana Mishra's Electoral Record

Aradhana Mishra became an MLA for the first time after winning the Rampur Khas bypoll in 2014. She subsequently won the seat in the 2017 and 2022 Assembly elections.

Her father, Pramod Tiwari, has represented Rampur Khas as an MLA nine times.

Focus On Brahmin And Women Voters

If the Congress appoints Aradhana Mishra as its Uttar Pradesh chief, it could be seen as an attempt to reach out to Brahmin voters while also sending a message to women voters.

Brahmin voters are considered influential in more than 100 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh and are estimated to account for 12-14 per cent of the state's electorate.

The Congress won only two seats in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with Rampur Khas being one of them.

Ajay Rai Could Be Replaced

Ajay Rai, the current Uttar Pradesh Congress president, belongs to the Bhumihar community. There have been reports of alleged differences between Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Rajendra Gautam and Rai in recent days. However, both leaders have rejected the reports.

The Congress is working on various political equations ahead of next year's Assembly elections after winning only two seats in the previous polls.

While the Congress contested the last Assembly election on its own, the party is now in an alliance with the Samajwadi Party for the upcoming polls.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who might be the next Uttar Pradesh Congress president?

Aradhana Mishra may be appointed the next Uttar Pradesh Congress president. She could replace the incumbent state chief, Ajay Rai, ahead of next year's Assembly elections.

What is Aradhana Mishra's political background?

Aradhana Mishra is the daughter of Congress MP Pramod Tiwari and represents Rampur Khas. She became an MLA in 2014, winning the seat again in 2017 and 2022 elections.

Why might Congress appoint Aradhana Mishra as its UP chief?

Her appointment could be an attempt to reach out to Brahmin voters, who are influential in many Assembly seats. It would also send a message to women voters.

What was the Congress party's performance in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections?

The Congress won only two seats in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Rampur Khas, Aradhana Mishra's constituency, was one of these two seats.

About the author Mohit Dubey

Mohit Dubey, associated with ABP News, is a seasoned journalist recognised for his coverage of national politics, Parliament, and grassroots reporting. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Lucknow and a Postgraduate Diploma in Public Administration. He later earned a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Aurobindo Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, and completed an MA in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University.

He was elected National Treasurer of the Press Club of India. His reporting portfolio spans political developments as well as parliamentary affairs.

Over the course of his career, he has extensively covered several major electoral events, including the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections of 2007, 2013, 2017 and 2022, along with the Lok Sabha elections of 2009, 2014, 2019 and 2024. He has also reported from the ground during Assembly elections in multiple states across the country.

Among his notable assignments are exclusive field reports from the 2013 Uttarakhand floods, coverage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s transition from Gujarat to Delhi, and continuous reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. He also provided comprehensive coverage of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and Nyay Yatra.
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Published at : 01 Oct 2026 06:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ajay Rai UP Elections 2027 Aradhana Mishra
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