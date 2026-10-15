Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom SP chief alleges 19.2 lakh fake voters in UP lists.

SP questions ECI not publishing 16.18 lakh voter applications.

Party teams found widespread duplicate voter registrations across constituencies.

SP also alleged 29 BLO deaths from revision pressure.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh of manipulating voter lists ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. The former chief minister alleged that irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process had enabled the inclusion of fake voters and raised concerns over discrepancies in the publication of Form-6 applications.





Addressing a press conference at the SP headquarters in Lucknow, the Kannauj MP claimed that his party had identified 19,20,732 allegedly fake voters across the state. The figure includes 16.18 lakh applications whose details were allegedly not made public by the Election Commission and around three lakh other suspicious voter registrations identified by the party.





Yadav also alleged that excessive pressure on booth-level officers (BLOs) and other government employees during the voter list revision process had contributed to the deaths of 29 personnel.

The allegations come amid political tensions over the SIR exercise ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled for 2027.

Akhilesh Yadav Questions ECI’s Form-6 Data

According to Yadav, the SIR exercise in Uttar Pradesh was conducted between October 2025 and April 2026 to prepare an updated voter list.





During this period, a total of 87.56 lakh Form-6 applications were submitted for the inclusion of new voters. The SP chief said 84.3 lakh new voters were subsequently included in the final electoral roll.





However, he questioned why the Election Commission had made public details of only 71.38 lakh applications out of the total 87.56 lakh forms.

The SP leader alleged that information relating to 16.18 lakh Form-6 applications had not been published and claimed that these applications were used to enrol fake voters.





The allegations have not been independently established in the information provided.

PDA Praharis Flag Alleged Duplicate Voter Registrations

Yadav said the SP had deployed teams called “PDA Prahari” at the district and Assembly constituency levels to investigate alleged discrepancies in voter lists.

According to the party chief, the teams found instances in which voters with identical names, ages and relatives’ names were allegedly registered at different polling booths.

The SP claims that, in addition to the 16.18 lakh applications whose details were allegedly not published, its teams identified around three lakh other suspicious registrations. The party has put the total number of allegedly fake voters identified so far at 19,20,732.

Constituencies With The Highest Numbers Of Alleged Fake Voters

The SP cited the following constituencies as examples of suspected irregularities:

Loni, Ghaziabad: 15,150 allegedly fake voters

15,150 allegedly fake voters Sahibabad, Ghaziabad: 13,903

13,903 Mahrauni, Lalitpur: 12,669

12,669 Dadri, Gautam Buddha Nagar: 12,556

12,556 Lalitpur, Lalitpur: 12,160

12,160 Jakhanian, Ghazipur: 12,144

12,144 Chhaprauli, Baghpat: 11,574

11,574 Modinagar, Ghaziabad: 10,913

10,913 Farenda, Maharajganj: 10,282

10,282 Nakur, Saharanpur: 10,272

The figures represent allegations made by the Samajwadi Party.

Moradabad Nagar: SP Flags Alleged Fake Voters In Close Contest

Yadav also raised concerns about constituencies where the margins of victory in the 2022 Assembly elections were narrow, alleging that suspicious registrations could influence the 2027 polls.

In Moradabad Nagar, the BJP candidate received 1,48,384 votes in the 2022 election, while the SP candidate secured 1,47,602 votes. The BJP won the seat by a margin of 782 votes.

The SP claims that 8,373 fake voters have been added to the constituency's electoral roll ahead of the next Assembly election.

Citing specific examples, the party alleged that Sanjay Kumar, son of Ramavatar, aged 46, was registered at three places under house numbers 36-7 and 36/07, linked to polling booths 240 and 256.

The party also alleged that Vishwas Narang, son of Sandeep Narang, aged 33, with house number 112, was registered at two places under booths 180 and 181.

Similarly, the SP claimed that Sangeeta, wife of Shubham Pal, aged 24, with house number 192, appeared in the voter list at two places under booths 369 and 370.

Nakur: SP Claims 10,272 Suspicious Voter Entries

The SP also flagged alleged irregularities in the Nakur Assembly constituency in Saharanpur district.

In the 2022 Assembly election, the BJP secured 1,04,114 votes, while the SP received 1,03,799 votes. The BJP won the seat by a margin of 315 votes.

The SP claims that 10,272 fake voters have been added to the constituency's electoral roll ahead of the 2027 elections.

According to the party, three active voter cards bearing different serial numbers — 966, 968 and 969 — were registered in the name of Sama Praveen, wife of Salman, aged 31, with house number 148, at booth 197.

The party also alleged that two active duplicate cards were registered in the name of Isha, daughter of Mempal, aged 19, with house number 30, at booth 351.

Another case cited by the SP involved Madhu, daughter of Avnish Kumar, aged 20, with house number 82. The party claimed that two active duplicate cards were registered in her name at booth 210.

Lucknow East, Campierganj: Multiple EPIC Numbers Alleged

The SP chief also highlighted alleged instances of multiple Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers being issued in the name of a single person.

In Lucknow East, the party claimed that four different EPIC numbers were registered in the name of Arvind Kumar, son of Ram Kumar or a relative of Ram Kumar, aged 25, with house number 2.

The numbers cited by the SP were:

RXM5015748

RXM5015789

RXM5015839

RXM5015987

The party also alleged duplicate registrations in the Campierganj Assembly constituency in Gorakhpur district.

According to the SP, six different EPIC numbers were registered in the name of 18-year-old Anurag, a relative of Sanjay, with house number 42. The numbers cited were:

YPY3467297

YPY3518164

YPY3518255

YPY3518354

YPY3521366

YPY3523032

The claims regarding these registrations were made by the Samajwadi Party.

Azamgarh: Akhilesh Yadav Alleges ‘One Person, 10 Votes’

In the Azamgarh Assembly constituency, numbered 347, Yadav alleged that a single individual had been registered as a voter 10 times.

According to the SP, 10 duplicate voter entries were found in the names of Vikas Yadav, a relative of Jibodh Yadav, aged 19, across different polling booths.

The party cited the case as another example of the alleged irregularities it claims to have uncovered during its examination of voter lists.

SP Claims 29 BLOs And Government Employees Died During SIR

Alongside its allegations concerning voter registrations, the SP raised concerns about the working conditions of officials involved in the SIR exercise.

Yadav claimed that 29 booth-level officers and other government employees had died during the voter list revision process.

The party alleged that excessive pressure from the Election Commission, coupled with threats of suspension and dismissal, had placed officials and BLOs under severe work-related stress.

The claims concerning the deaths and the alleged circumstances surrounding them were raised by the Samajwadi Party at the press conference.