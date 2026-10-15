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English NewsElectionUP Polls: Akhilesh Yadav Gets Shiv, Vishnu, Krishna As Five Shukla Brothers Join SP

UP Polls: Akhilesh Yadav Gets Shiv, Vishnu, Krishna As Five Shukla Brothers Join SP

Welcoming the five Shukla brothers, Yadav said their names had generated enthusiasm among party members.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 15 Oct 2026 02:32 PM (IST)

Five brothers whose names are associated with Hindu deities joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) led by Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday, drawing attention ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The five brothers, sons of Bhawani Bhikh Shukla, are Bhagwan Shiv Shukla, Bhagwan Vishnu Shukla, Bhagwan Shankar Shukla, Bhagwan Shukla and Bhagwan Krishna Shukla. They joined the party in the presence of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Their induction has sparked discussion, with the development being described as the Samajwadi Party receiving the support of “five gods”.

‘As Pain Grows, PDA Family Also Expands’: Akhilesh Yadav

Addressing the induction of several leaders into the party, Akhilesh Yadav said the Samajwadi Party and its PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) family were growing.

“I am happy that the Samajwadi family and the PDA family are continuing to expand. The more humiliation and pain increase, the more the PDA family grows. The PDA will move forward, and those trying to stop it will not succeed,” he said.

Welcoming the five Shukla brothers, Yadav said their names had generated enthusiasm among party members.

“The family that has joined the Samajwadi Party today has generated a different kind of enthusiasm simply by being seen and hearing their names. All the leaders from Gonda are present here. I would also like to thank Bhawani Bhikh Shukla for joining the SP today,” he said.

Yadav added that the five brothers had distinctive names that people, particularly followers of Sanatan traditions, would remember. He welcomed them into the party and congratulated them on joining.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 15 Oct 2026 02:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
UP Assembly Elections UP Polls AKhilesh Yadav
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