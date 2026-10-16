Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Intelligence warns CJP event may become prolonged leaders' protest.

Authorities anticipate crowd issues, sensitive location security challenges.

Previous violent CJP protests inform heightened security concerns now.

Intelligence agencies have sounded an alert ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) “Lehra Do Tiranga” programme at Connaught Place’s Central Park on Friday, warning that the event could turn into an extended protest demanding the release of jailed leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. The programme, announced as a symbolic flag-hoisting event, has raised concerns over crowd management, potential demonstrations at sensitive locations and possible law-and-order disturbances. According to intelligence sources familiar to the matter told News 18, participants may refuse to disperse after the scheduled 5 pm conclusion, potentially triggering a prolonged sit-in similar to an earlier protest.

June Protest Raises Concerns

Intelligence agencies are particularly concerned about a repeat of the June 20 demonstration, which continued for more than a month despite permission being granted only until 5 pm. Sources said the possibility of protesters occupying the venue beyond the authorised duration remains a key concern.

Although the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has closed Central Park to the public, authorities expect a gathering to take place.

Agencies have also flagged the possibility of participants assembling in small groups at different locations before converging on the venue. Such simultaneous gatherings across Central and New Delhi districts could complicate security arrangements and traffic management, particularly during evening rush hour.

Social media-driven mobilisation, livestreaming and last-minute changes to protest locations or routes could further challenge the authorities' response, the sources said.

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Sensitive Locations Under Watch

Security agencies are keeping a close watch on the possibility of protesters moving towards Parliament House, India Gate, Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Supreme Court, political party offices and the residences of senior public representatives if restrictions prevent a gathering at Central Park.

The assessment also warns of potential law-and-order problems arising from overcrowding, rumours or provocation. These could lead to pushing, scuffles or damage to public property in and around the park. Sources added that anti-social elements might attempt to exploit the gathering to engage in unlawful activities.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke announced the programme on October 14 with the message “Waving a Tiranga is Not a Crime”. The party has not responded.

October Clashes Figure In Assessment

The concerns are rooted partly in previous CJP demonstrations, including the October 10 protest, during which incidents of stone-pelting and an attack on police personnel were reported near Akashvani Bhawan. Two policemen were injured in the incident. Further confrontations were reported on October 11.

Agencies have also cited a July 20 demonstration in New Delhi district, when organisers reportedly violated prohibitory orders imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Participants allegedly attempted to move beyond the designated protest area despite restrictions on unauthorised processions and assemblies.

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Turnout Could Exceed Expectations

Another concern is the possibility of attendance surpassing the numbers indicated by organisers. According to intelligence sources, previous demonstrations attracted considerably larger crowds than expected, with some participants allegedly breaching police barricades.

This time, supporters from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other parts of Delhi-NCR could join the programme, alongside students and youth groups.