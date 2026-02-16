Nizamabad Mayor Poll Row: BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind Calls Policeman ‘Stupid’, Case Registered

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dharmapuri Arvind, known for his aggressive political style in Telangana, has once again landed in controversy. On Monday afternoon, February 16, 2026, a heated exchange broke out between the MP and police personnel while he arrived to vote as an ex-officio member during the mayoral election process at the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation.

The situation escalated when Arvind publicly called a police officer a 'bewaquf' (Stupid) and warned him against intervening in the matter. According to eyewitnesses, the confrontation occurred when police were attempting to enforce security protocols at the polling venue.

Heated Exchange Caught on Camera

During the incident, the MP appeared visibly agitated. Rebuking a policeman who tried to intervene, he said, "“Stupid man… keep your mouth shut. I am talking to the officer, not to you. Do not interfere in the matter.”

The exchange, which took place in the presence of officials and media personnel, has triggered a stir in administrative circles and sparked debate on social media. This is not the first time Arvind has faced allegations of confrontation with police. Similar claims surfaced during the municipal elections held on February 11.

Police Register Case

Taking serious note of the February 11 incident, Nizamabad Police have initiated legal action against the MP. A case has been registered at I Town Police Station under sections 132, 223, and 296(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 226 of the Telangana Municipalities Act, 2019.

Police officials stated that misbehaviour with public servants on duty is a punishable offence and that a fair investigation is underway.

Pattern of Controversies

Dharmapuri Arvind’s political career has seen multiple run-ins with law enforcement and allegations of objectionable remarks in recent years. The latest case marks the second instance within a week where he has faced charges related to alleged misconduct with police personnel.

Political observers believe such confrontations can create tension during elections and disrupt democratic processes. Meanwhile, heavy police deployment remains in place to maintain law and order as the mayoral election process continues under tight security.