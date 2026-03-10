After Kalighat, CEC Gyanesh Kumar Faces Black Flags At Dakshineswar Temple

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was shown black flags again on Tuesday during his visit to West Bengal, this time outside the Dakshineswar Kali Temple in North 24 Parganas.

The protest occurred when Kumar arrived at the temple to offer prayers. A similar demonstration had taken place a day earlier at the Kalighat Kali Temple in Kolkata.

Visit To Religious Sites During Bengal Tour

On the second day of his state visit, the chief election commissioner also visited Belur Math before heading to Dakshineswar.

However, protesters waved black flags and raised slogans as he entered the Dakshineswar temple complex.

Protests During Election-Bound Bengal Visit

Kumar has faced repeated protests during his trip to the election-bound state. On Sunday, demonstrators also gathered outside the hotel where he is staying in New Town.

Before his arrival in Kolkata, a protest was held outside The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat, reportedly led by local All India Trinamool Congress MLA Tapas Chatterjee.

Slogans of “Go Back” were also raised at several locations as the chief election commissioner’s convoy travelled from the airport to New Town.

Members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) also staged a protest in Tegharia. Party state secretary Mohammad Salim said, “The way our Leftists, youths, and women protested at the airport, the words we spoke here will open his eyes.”

Political Reactions Over Protests

Despite the demonstrations, Kumar did not comment directly on the protests. Addressing people in the state, he said, “My greetings to all the brothers and sisters of West Bengal. May Kali Maa keep everyone well. Jai Bharat, Jai Hind.”

The protests have triggered political exchanges between parties. Union Minister of State for Education and BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar alleged that the protests were being orchestrated by Mamata Banerjee.

With the state assembly election schedule expected to be announced soon, the chief election commissioner’s visit has intensified the political atmosphere in West Bengal.