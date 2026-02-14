Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'Huge Insult': BJP Slams Tipu Sultan Portrait In Malegaon Deputy Mayor's Office, Demands Removal

Tipu Sultan portrait in Malegaon deputy mayor’s office sparks clash as Shiv Sena demands removal, triggering sharp political exchanges.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 14 Feb 2026 12:36 PM (IST)

A portrait of 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan displayed inside the office of Malegaon Deputy Mayor Shan-e-Hind Nihal Ahmed has ignited a political controversy, with Shiv Sena corporators demanding its removal.

The dispute underscores the sharply divided views surrounding Tipu Sultan’s legacy. While some remember him for resisting the British East India Company, others accuse him of religious intolerance and persecution of Hindus in parts of South India.

Shiv Sena Submits Petition, Heated Exchanges Follow

Led by group leader Nilesh Aher, Shiv Sena corporators submitted a formal petition to the municipal commissioner seeking removal of the portrait. The demand soon escalated into tense exchanges between party members and the deputy mayor.

Aher stated that the agitation would continue until the portrait was taken down, signaling that the issue is unlikely to subside soon.

Tweeting on it, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad said, "She has put up a photo of Hindu hater Tipu Sultan but images of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Gandhi, Babasaheb Ambedkar missing.. Huge insult to our real heroes. Constitution gave you the opportunity of becoming Deputy Mayor... its architect was Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. But she has no respect for Sanvidhan. AIMIM wants to paint Maharashtra green;  Islam party Bats for Tipu Sultan over Ambedkar ji. Congress says we are Muslim party." "This is what happens when you put Votebank first not Sanvidan first," he said.

Deputy Mayor Defends Decision

Ahmed firmly rejected the demand, asserting that the portrait would remain in her office. She questioned why the matter was being politicised and maintained that Tipu Sultan’s contribution as a freedom fighter should be acknowledged.

"The portrait was gifted to me by my corporators. I don't have any objection to it. Tipu Sultan was a freedom fighter who battled the British. Even the government has mentioned this in an affidavit after some people approached the courts seeking a ban on celebrating Tipu Sultan's birthday," the deputy mayor said, as per IANS.

Ahmed also referred to earlier legal disputes over Tipu Sultan Jayanti celebrations, noting that petitions had been filed in the Bombay High Court after police denied permission for related events.

Political Backdrop In Malegaon

Ahmed, a corporator from the Samajwadi Party, assumed the deputy mayor’s post after an alliance between the Indian Secular Largest Assembly of Maharashtra (ISLAM) party and the SP. Together, under the banner of the Malegaon Secular Front, the coalition secured 43 votes in the 84-member Malegaon Municipal Corporation, ensuring a majority.

As Shiv Sena maintains its stand and the deputy mayor remains resolute, the portrait controversy has added a fresh flashpoint to local politics — once again bringing historical narratives and contemporary political rivalries into sharp focus.

Published at : 14 Feb 2026 12:36 PM (IST)
