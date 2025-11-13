'Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai' Poster Comes Up Outside Nitish's Home Ahead Of Bihar Results

As excitement builds, a poster war has erupted in Bihar’s political landscape. A striking poster featuring Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has appeared outside the JDU office in Patna, put up by former Bihar minister Ranjit Sinha. The poster bears a bold message saying, "Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai" (The Tiger is still alive).

#WATCH | Poster featuring CM Nitish Kumar that reads "Tiger abhi zinda hain" put up outside JDU office in Patna, Bihar #BiharElection2025 pic.twitter.com/zZIggXeyJ5 — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2025

The image depicts Nitish Kumar alongside a slogan describing him as the “Protector of Dalits, Mahadalits, backward, extremely backward, upper castes, and minorities.” The messaging seeks to project the Chief Minister as a unifying figure who has worked for all sections of society.

Bihar Elections 2025

The 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, conducted in two phases, have now reached their final stage, with results set to be declared on Friday, November 14. The outcome will determine who forms the next state government. All preparations for the counting process are complete, with stringent two-layer security arrangements in place for the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs). Security around the counting centres has also been tightened.

JDU’s Confidence Peaks As Exit Polls Favour NDA

Even before the official results, the Janata Dal (United) appears buoyed by the exit polls predicting a comfortable victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). According to most exit polls, the NDA is poised to cross the majority mark of 122 seats, paving the way for the coalition to return to power. Nitish Kumar’s party is expected to win a substantial share of seats, further boosting the Chief Minister’s prospects of retaining his position.

Poster Reflects Nitish Kumar’s Political Narrative

The inclusion of various social groups like Dalits, Mahadalits, backward classes, extremely backward classes, upper castes, and minorities, mirrors Nitish Kumar’s longstanding emphasis on inclusive governance. The timing of the poster, coming just ahead of the results, underscores JDU’s confidence and its attempt to reinforce Kumar’s image as a leader of all communities.

All Eyes On November 14

With results only hours away, anticipation is mounting across Bihar. While exit polls favour the NDA, the final verdict will reveal whether the coalition’s confidence and Nitish Kumar’s symbolic “Tiger” message align with the people’s mandate.