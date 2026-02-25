Himanta Biswa Sharma Signals Major Candidate Shake-Up, Hints At 40 New BJP Faces In Assam Polls

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Ahead of the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma has indicated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could introduce around 40 new faces across constituencies it plans to contest.

The Chief Minister made the remarks while attending a meeting under the Chief Minister Atmanirbhar Assam Abhijan in the Sotai area of Jorhat. Addressing reporters on the sidelines of the event, Sharma suggested that a substantial reshuffle in the party’s candidate list is on the cards.

Major Reshuffle On The Horizon

“We currently have 63 MLAs, but we will contest in 103 seats. So there is a big probability that new faces will be seen in the upcoming Assembly elections,” Sharma said.

The statement has fuelled speculation of a large-scale overhaul within the BJP’s ranks. With the party set to contest 103 constituencies and having 63 sitting legislators, nearly 40 seats could see first-time candidates or replacements. The move is being seen as part of a broader strategy to counter anti-incumbency and energise the cadre ahead of a high-stakes electoral battle.

Candidate Selection Nearing Completion

According to party sources, the BJP has reportedly finalised candidates for nearly 80 constituencies. However, the final list is yet to receive formal approval from the central leadership.

The impending announcement is expected to provide clarity on the scale of changes and whether senior leaders may also be replaced in the process.

Campaign Gains Momentum Across Assam

Even as internal deliberations continue, the BJP has stepped up its campaign machinery across the state. Party leaders and workers have intensified outreach efforts, focusing on development initiatives and welfare schemes implemented under the current government.

Public meetings, constituency-level interactions and targeted voter engagement programmes are being conducted in preparation for the polls. The Atmanirbhar Assam Abhijan, under which Sharma addressed the gathering in Jorhat, is also being projected as a key pillar of the government’s development narrative.