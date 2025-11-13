Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Security agencies have recovered diaries ad notebooks belonging to Dr Umar and Dr Muzzammil, shedding light on a long-running terror conspiracy related to the Delhi Red Fort blast investigation.

The recovered materials suggest that the blast was part of a carefully orchestrated plan.

Diaries Found In Umar And Muzzammil’s Rooms

According to investigative sources, the diaries were seized from Dr Umar’s Room No. 4 and Dr Muzzammil’s Room No. 13. Another diary was also recovered from a separate location linked to Muzzammil, where police had earlier seized 360 kilograms of explosives from a house in Dhauj which was just 300 metres from Al-Falah University.

Code Words A nd Names Listed

Officials revealed that the diaries and notebooks contain several code words, indicating the use of encrypted communication among the suspects. The entries mention dates between 8 and 12 November, hinting at a planned operation during that period.

List O f 25 Names Discovered

Sources stated that the diary includes names of around 25 individuals, most of whom are reportedly from Jammu and Kashmir and Faridabad. These names have now become a central focus of the ongoing police investigation.

Clues May Answer Key Questions I Delhi Blast Case

Investigators believe that the recovered diaries could provide crucial answers about the planning, coordination, and execution of the blast near Delhi’s Red Fort. Security agencies are currently analysing the materials to decode the entries and identify all those involved in the conspiracy.