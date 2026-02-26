Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
TN BJP Chief Nainar Nagenthran Accuses DMK Of Taking Credit For Central Schemes

Tamil Nadu BJP President Nagenthran accused the DMK government of falsely claiming credit for central schemes by placing stickers on them.

By : PTI | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 02:05 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Chennai, Feb 26 (PTI) Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran on Thursday accused the DMK-led government in the state of "taking undue credit" for central welfare schemes, alleging that the ruling party was merely placing its stickers on projects funded and initiated by the Union government.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the NDA election office here, Nagenthran said basic facilities such as drinking water under the Jal Jeevan Mission, road infrastructure, and 60 per cent of housing costs are being funded by the Centre.

"Even free rations at shops are provided by the Centre, yet the state government just puts their stickers on these schemes to claim credit. You should ask the state government why they are not acknowledging these central contributions," he said.

On the AIADMK-headed NDA alliance, which includes the PMK, Tamil Maanila Congress, and several other regional parties, he said it was forged under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Launching a sharp attack on Chief Minister M K Stalin, Nagenthran termed the current administration a "family rule" rather than a government for the people.

He alleged a total collapse of law and order, claiming that the state has become flooded with synthetic drugs and ganja.

"They cannot even appoint a DGP properly. Students are carrying ganja and knives instead of books, and even teachers are being intimidated. Women and young girls, from 10 to 70 years old, are suffering from sexual violence," he alleged.

Nagenthran further claimed that the state's administration is inefficient, citing 34 custodial deaths and the lack of fulfillment of poll promises such as the old pension scheme and monthly electricity billing.

He dismissed the state's Rs 1,000 assistance for women as a "calculated move" for the elections, noting it was denied for 28 months and currently excludes many eligible recipients.

"As our Prime Minister said, we need a double engine government -- under brother EPS (Palaniswami) in the state and PM Modi in the Centre -- to make Tamil Nadu and India prosper," he said, highlighting central investments worth thousands of crores in Thoothukudi and the introduction of eleven Vande Bharat trains.

Responding to a query regarding the launch of a new party by V K Sasikala, he said while many may start political parties, the people remain with the NDA. PTI JR JR ROH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What accusation does the Tamil Nadu BJP president make against the DMK government?

The Tamil Nadu BJP president accuses the DMK government of taking undue credit for central welfare schemes and placing their stickers on projects funded by the Union government.

Which central government schemes does the BJP president mention as being falsely claimed by the state government?

The BJP president mentions schemes like Jal Jeevan Mission for drinking water, road infrastructure, housing costs, and free rations at shops as being funded by the Centre but claimed by the state.

How does the BJP president describe the current Tamil Nadu administration?

He terms the current administration a 'family rule' and alleges a total collapse of law and order, citing issues with drug prevalence and sexual violence.

What key issue does the BJP president raise regarding the state's administration and law and order?

He claims a total collapse of law and order, with an increase in synthetic drugs, students carrying weapons, and women experiencing sexual violence.

Published at : 26 Feb 2026 02:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil NAdu
