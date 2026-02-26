TN BJP Chief Nainar Nagenthran Accuses DMK Of Taking Credit For Central Schemes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Chennai, Feb 26 (PTI) Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran on Thursday accused the DMK-led government in the state of "taking undue credit" for central welfare schemes, alleging that the ruling party was merely placing its stickers on projects funded and initiated by the Union government.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the NDA election office here, Nagenthran said basic facilities such as drinking water under the Jal Jeevan Mission, road infrastructure, and 60 per cent of housing costs are being funded by the Centre.

"Even free rations at shops are provided by the Centre, yet the state government just puts their stickers on these schemes to claim credit. You should ask the state government why they are not acknowledging these central contributions," he said.

On the AIADMK-headed NDA alliance, which includes the PMK, Tamil Maanila Congress, and several other regional parties, he said it was forged under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Launching a sharp attack on Chief Minister M K Stalin, Nagenthran termed the current administration a "family rule" rather than a government for the people.

He alleged a total collapse of law and order, claiming that the state has become flooded with synthetic drugs and ganja.

"They cannot even appoint a DGP properly. Students are carrying ganja and knives instead of books, and even teachers are being intimidated. Women and young girls, from 10 to 70 years old, are suffering from sexual violence," he alleged.

Nagenthran further claimed that the state's administration is inefficient, citing 34 custodial deaths and the lack of fulfillment of poll promises such as the old pension scheme and monthly electricity billing.

He dismissed the state's Rs 1,000 assistance for women as a "calculated move" for the elections, noting it was denied for 28 months and currently excludes many eligible recipients.

"As our Prime Minister said, we need a double engine government -- under brother EPS (Palaniswami) in the state and PM Modi in the Centre -- to make Tamil Nadu and India prosper," he said, highlighting central investments worth thousands of crores in Thoothukudi and the introduction of eleven Vande Bharat trains.

Responding to a query regarding the launch of a new party by V K Sasikala, he said while many may start political parties, the people remain with the NDA. PTI JR JR ROH

