Abhishek Banerjee Faces FIR For Alleged Provocative Statements Before Bengal Polls

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Abhishek Banerjee faces FIR for inflammatory election remarks.

Allegations include controversial DJ statements and targeting Amit Shah.

An FIR has been registered against Abhishek Banerjee at the Bidhannagar North Cyber Crime Police Station over allegations of making inflammatory remarks ahead of the elections.

According to the complaint, the Trinamool Congress MP allegedly made controversial statements related to the playing of DJs and also issued remarks targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, ANI reported.

Police have initiated an investigation into the matter and are examining the statements mentioned in the FIR.

Police registered the FIR at the Bidhannagar Cyber Crime Police Station on May 15 at around 2:45 pm. The case was lodged under Sections 192, 196, 351(2) and 353(1)(c) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 123(2) and 125 of the Representation of the People Act, as per India Today.

According to the FIR, the speeches allegedly included provocative, threatening and inflammatory remarks that could potentially disturb public order and communal harmony. Police also accused the leader of using aggressive language against opposition workers during public gatherings.

Sub-Inspector Somnath Singha Roy has been assigned to investigate the matter.