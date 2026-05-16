‘Epic Fury 2.0’? Trump Considering Renewed Iran Strikes After China Talks, Says Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US officials prepare military plans against Iran amid rising tensions.

Diplomatic efforts continue to reopen critical Strait of Hormuz shipping.

Trump dismisses Iran's peace proposal, signaling tough stance.

Iran signals readiness for severe retaliation against any attack.

Epic Fury 2.0 US Iran War: US President Donald Trump is reportedly considering a major decision on Iran, with senior American defense officials preparing military contingencies should diplomacy fail to ease escalating tensions in the region. According to reports by The New York Times, Pentagon planners are readying options that could include renewed air strikes against Iranian military and infrastructure targets. Officials are said to be discussing a revival of last month’s Operation Epic Fury under a different operational framework.

The developments surfaced shortly after Trump returned from high-level talks in China, intensifying speculation that Washington may be shifting toward a more aggressive posture after weeks of diplomatic deadlock.

Trump Rejects Iranian Proposal Amid Diplomatic Efforts

International efforts to broker a compromise continue as multiple countries push for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil shipping routes disrupted by the ongoing crisis. The diplomatic push is also seen as an attempt to provide Trump with a foreign policy breakthrough ahead of the US presidential election. However, the American president publicly dismissed Iran’s latest peace overture.

During his recent discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Iran’s role in regional security was reportedly a major topic. Although China maintains close economic ties with Tehran and relies heavily on oil shipments passing through Hormuz, Trump said he did not directly ask Beijing to pressure Iran.

Still, both leaders reportedly agreed that Iran should not acquire nuclear weapons and that maritime traffic through the strategic strait must resume without disruption.

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Special Forces, Nuclear Sites Among Military Scenarios

Behind the scenes, US defense officials are preparing multiple operational scenarios. Reports suggest options under review include expanded bombing campaigns as well as possible deployment of Special Operations forces tasked with securing highly enriched uranium believed to be located at Iran’s Isfahan nuclear facility.

Several hundred US special forces personnel have reportedly already been repositioned to the Middle East in recent months in anticipation of potential escalation. However, officials quoted in reports acknowledged that any direct ground mission inside Iran would carry major logistical and security risks.

The military preparations come amid increasing coordination between American and Israeli forces. Regional intelligence sources told The New York Times that both countries are conducting their largest joint operational planning exercises since the ceasefire, with potential military action possible within days.

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Iran Signals Readiness For Retaliation

Iranian leaders have responded with defiant rhetoric, warning of severe retaliation in the event of any attack.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Iran’s armed forces were fully prepared to deliver what he described as a “well-deserved response” to any aggression.