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HomeElectionKejriwal To Mamata: ‘You Have My Full Support In Fight Against EC’

Kejriwal To Mamata: ‘You Have My Full Support In Fight Against EC’

The development comes a day after the Election Commission of India denied permission for Banerjee’s proposed rally in Bhawanipore, triggering a sharp response from the Trinamool Congress.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 22 Apr 2026 06:26 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Arvind Kejriwal expressed solidarity with Mamata Banerjee, calling her fight crucial.
  • Kejriwal stated Banerjee faces a difficult battle for Indian democracy.
  • Banerjee's rally permission denied in her own constituency, alleges bias.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday expressed solidarity with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ahead of the Assembly elections, describing her fight as one of the most challenging in the country’s democratic landscape.

In a post on X, Kejriwal said he spoke to Banerjee over the phone and conveyed his backing.

Kejriwal Extends Support To Mamata Banerjee

"Just spoke to Mamta didi on phone. Expressed complete solidarity and support. She is fighting one of the most difficult battles, which is also one of the most important battles for Indian democracy. Modi ji will lose, in spite of misusing all institutions including CEC," he wrote.

Row Over Rally Permission

The development comes a day after the Election Commission of India denied permission for Banerjee’s proposed rally in Bhawanipore, triggering a sharp response from the Trinamool Congress.

Questioning the decision, Banerjee said, “How can the EC deny me permission in my own constituency? There are no other rallies scheduled there.”

She alleged differential treatment, adding, “Even you allow the Prime Minister's rally within six hours, but as a Chief Minister, my rally is denied.”

Despite the denial, she said she would still visit the area. “I will go and sit there and have tea,” she remarked, referring to her planned visit to Collin Street under the Bhawanipore constituency.

High-Stakes Bengal Battle

The West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in two phases, with polling for 152 constituencies scheduled for April 23 and the remaining 142 seats on April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 4.

The Trinamool Congress is seeking a fourth consecutive term, while the BJP is aiming to form the government after a strong performance in the previous elections.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who expressed solidarity with Mamata Banerjee ahead of the Assembly elections?

Arvind Kejriwal, the National Convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), expressed solidarity and support for Mamata Banerjee.

Why was Mamata Banerjee's rally in Bhawanipore denied permission?

The Election Commission of India denied permission for Banerjee's rally in her own constituency, Bhawanipore, without stating a specific reason.

What was Mamata Banerjee's reaction to the rally permission denial?

She questioned the decision, alleging differential treatment and stating she would still visit the area despite the denial.

When will the West Bengal Assembly elections be held?

The elections will be held in two phases: April 23 for 152 constituencies and April 29 for the remaining 142 seats. Counting of votes is on May 4.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 22 Apr 2026 06:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mamata Banerjee TMC AAP Mamata Banerjee ARVIND KEJRIWAL West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 .TMC Election Corner
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