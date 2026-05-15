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HomeElectionDK Shivakumar Claims SIR Exercise Meant To ‘Cut’ SC, BC, Minority Votes In Karnataka

DK Shivakumar Claims SIR Exercise Meant To ‘Cut’ SC, BC, Minority Votes In Karnataka

Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar alleged the SIR exercise could impact SC, backward class and minority voters, saying Congress will work to protect voting rights.

By : PTI | Updated at : 15 May 2026 03:29 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Karnataka Deputy CM alleges electoral roll revision targets SC/BC/minority votes.
  • Congress vows to protect voting rights of all citizens.
  • Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls begins May 30.
  • Karnataka's final voter roll to be published October 7.

Bengaluru, May 15 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday charged the SIR of electoral rolls was being rolled out to "cut" SC, BC and minorities votes, and said the ruling Congress in the state will ensure that they are "protected".

Shivakumar, also the state Congress chief, said that the party is educating all its leaders regarding Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls.

The Election Commission of India on Thursday announced the rollout of phase-3 of the SIR in 16 states and three Union Territories involving 36.73 crore voters in a phased manner beginning May 30. Karnataka was also being covered.

"We know that (SIR being rolled out), we have got all information. We are educating all the party leaders. Across the party line -- let BJP and JD(S) also secure all their votes," Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "it's (SIR) aim is to see to that Scheduled Caste, backward class and the minority votes are cut. But we will see that it is protected. Every one born in India should have their right." "In Karnataka 88 to 90 per cent has been mapped (mapping of electors). But still we will try to educate all of them," he added.

Punjab, Jharkhand, Karnataka and Telangana are the opposition-ruled among the states where the SIR exercise will be held.

The final voters' roll of Karnataka will be out on October 7.

A section of leaders and organisations opposed to SIR had met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah last week and urged the government to take urgent steps to protect the voting rights of the state's electorate from the process.

They termed the Special Intensive Revision an "undemocratic and unscientific" process that "pushes out" voters. PTI KSU SA

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls?

The SIR is a process for revising electoral rolls, announced by the Election Commission of India. It is being rolled out in several states and Union Territories.

What are the concerns raised about the SIR in Karnataka?

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar alleges the SIR aims to reduce votes from Scheduled Caste, Backward Class, and minority communities. Opponents call it undemocratic and unscientific.

When will the final voters' roll for Karnataka be released?

The final voters' roll for Karnataka is scheduled to be released on October 7.

What steps is the Congress party taking regarding the SIR?

The Karnataka Congress is educating its leaders about the SIR process and aims to ensure that the voting rights of all communities are protected.

Published at : 15 May 2026 03:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
DK Shivakumar Karnataka CONGRESS SIR
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