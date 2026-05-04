‘Decisive Mandate’: Rahul, Priyanka React As UDF Storms Back To Power In Kerala

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress leaders thanked Kerala for decisive mandate to UDF.

Rahul Gandhi sees vision to unlock state's potential.

Priyanka Gandhi vows honest and humble governance.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi on Monday thanked the people of Kerala for delivering what they described as a “decisive mandate” to the United Democratic Front (UDF) in the Assembly elections, pledging to honour the trust placed in the alliance over the next five years.

Rahul Gandhi Hails UDF Victory In Kerala

Expressing gratitude to voters, Rahul Gandhi said Kerala had now given the UDF a government with a vision to unlock the state’s talent and potential.

നന്ദി കേരളം! ❤️



To all my brothers and sisters in Keralam, thank you for your faith and for your overwhelming support.



The trust you have placed in us will be the UDF’s guiding force as we work hard towards building a better future for each one of you.



I sincerely hope that… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 4, 2026

“Thank you to my brothers and sisters in Keralam for a truly decisive mandate,” he said.

Thank you to my brothers and sisters in Keralam for a truly decisive mandate.



Congratulations to every UDF leader and worker for a hard-fought, well-run campaign.



As I said before, Keralam has the talent, Keralam has the potential and now Keralam has a UDF government with a… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 4, 2026

Congratulating UDF workers and leaders, Rahul added, “Keralam has the talent, Keralam has the potential and now Keralam has a UDF government with a vision to harness both.”

He also said he looked forward to meeting the people of Kerala soon.

Priyanka Gandhi Says Mandate Will Guide UDF’s Governance

Priyanka Gandhi also thanked the people of Kerala for their “overwhelming support,” saying the faith shown in the alliance would serve as its guiding force in government.

“The trust you have placed in us will be the UDF’s guiding force as we work hard towards building a better future for each one of you,” she said.

She added that the alliance would strive to fulfil its commitments “with honesty and humility” over the next five years.

Special Mention For Wayanad’s ‘Resounding Mandate’

Priyanka Gandhi separately thanked voters in Wayanad, where she said the UDF had secured all seven seats.

“To my family in Wayanad, you have renewed your belief in the UDF with a resounding mandate - 7 out of 7 seats!!” she said.

She added that Wayanad would now have eight representatives working together for the district’s development.

Congress Leaders Congratulate UDF Workers

Both leaders also praised UDF workers and leaders for their campaign efforts.

Priyanka Gandhi congratulated party workers for taking the alliance’s message of a “united and progressive Keralam” to every household.

“May the next five years strengthen your resolve to serve the people of Keralam,” she said.