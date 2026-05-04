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Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeElection‘Decisive Mandate’: Rahul, Priyanka React As UDF Storms Back To Power In Kerala

‘Decisive Mandate’: Rahul, Priyanka React As UDF Storms Back To Power In Kerala

Expressing gratitude to voters, Rahul Gandhi said Kerala had now given the UDF a government with a vision to unlock the state’s talent and potential.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 04 May 2026 10:55 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Congress leaders thanked Kerala for decisive mandate to UDF.
  • Rahul Gandhi sees vision to unlock state's potential.
  • Priyanka Gandhi vows honest and humble governance.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi on Monday thanked the people of Kerala for delivering what they described as a “decisive mandate” to the United Democratic Front (UDF) in the Assembly elections, pledging to honour the trust placed in the alliance over the next five years.

Rahul Gandhi Hails UDF Victory In Kerala

Expressing gratitude to voters, Rahul Gandhi said Kerala had now given the UDF a government with a vision to unlock the state’s talent and potential.

“Thank you to my brothers and sisters in Keralam for a truly decisive mandate,” he said.

Congratulating UDF workers and leaders, Rahul added, “Keralam has the talent, Keralam has the potential and now Keralam has a UDF government with a vision to harness both.”

He also said he looked forward to meeting the people of Kerala soon.

Priyanka Gandhi Says Mandate Will Guide UDF’s Governance

Priyanka Gandhi also thanked the people of Kerala for their “overwhelming support,” saying the faith shown in the alliance would serve as its guiding force in government.

“The trust you have placed in us will be the UDF’s guiding force as we work hard towards building a better future for each one of you,” she said.

She added that the alliance would strive to fulfil its commitments “with honesty and humility” over the next five years.

Special Mention For Wayanad’s ‘Resounding Mandate’

Priyanka Gandhi separately thanked voters in Wayanad, where she said the UDF had secured all seven seats.

“To my family in Wayanad, you have renewed your belief in the UDF with a resounding mandate - 7 out of 7 seats!!” she said.

She added that Wayanad would now have eight representatives working together for the district’s development.

Congress Leaders Congratulate UDF Workers

Both leaders also praised UDF workers and leaders for their campaign efforts.

Priyanka Gandhi congratulated party workers for taking the alliance’s message of a “united and progressive Keralam” to every household.

“May the next five years strengthen your resolve to serve the people of Keralam,” she said.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Rahul Gandhi thank the people of Kerala for?

Rahul Gandhi thanked the people of Kerala for giving the UDF a decisive mandate in the Assembly elections.

What did Priyanka Gandhi say about the mandate in Kerala?

Priyanka Gandhi stated that the overwhelming support and faith shown in the UDF would serve as its guiding force in government.

What was the UDF's performance in Wayanad, according to Priyanka Gandhi?

Priyanka Gandhi mentioned that the UDF secured all seven seats in Wayanad, renewing the people's belief in the alliance.

What did Rahul Gandhi say about Kerala's potential?

Rahul Gandhi stated that Kerala has the talent and potential, and now has a UDF government with a vision to harness both.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 May 2026 10:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Priyanka Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi : Rahul Gandhi
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