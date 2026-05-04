Bharatiya Janata Party's Suvendu Adhikari won the Bhabanipur seat, defeating Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee.
Explorer
(Source: ECI/ABP News)
West Bengal Results: Mamata Banerjee Loses Bhabanipur to Suvendu Adhikari By 15,000+ Votes
Mamata Banerjee lost Bhabanipur to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari by 15,100+ votes. Adhikari also won Nandigram, calling it a major victory and a big setback for TMC in its stronghold.
- Mamata Banerjee lost Bhabanipur seat to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari.
- Adhikari claims Hindus and other minority groups voted for him.
Before You Go
Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced
Frequently Asked Questions
Who won the Bhabanipur seat?
By what margin did Suvendu Adhikari win in Bhabanipur?
Suvendu Adhikari won the Bhabanipur seat by a margin of over 15,100 votes.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Election
From Auto Stand To Assembly: TVK Candidate Pulls Off Royapuram Shock
Election
Mamata Loses Bhabanipur To BJP's Suvendu By margin Of Over 15,000 Votes
Election
Who Is Suvendu Adhikari? Net Worth, Political Rise And Bengal’s BJP Face Amid Election Trends
Election
MK Stalin Concedes Defeat, Says ‘We Accept People’s Verdict’
Advertisement
Election
6 Photos
West Bengal Election 2026 Phase 2: From Sourav Ganguly To Mithun Chakraborty, Celebs Cast Their Vote
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by