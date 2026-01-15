Raj Thackeray Walks Out Fuming After Voting, Says ‘Entire Machinery Working For Ruling Party’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Election Commission and the state administration, alleging that the entire election machinery was being used to ensure the ruling party’s victory.

After casting his vote at the Balmohan School polling booth in Dadar, Thackeray expressed anger while speaking to the media, saying such practices were not signs of a healthy democracy. “When the entire administration and system work to bring the ruling party back to power, it cannot be called a true victory,” he said, targeting the state government.

‘Determined to Win Elections by Any Means’

Thackeray said the ongoing election process showed how those in power were determined to win elections “by hook or by crook”. He recalled that when his party raised the issue of duplicate voters, the Election Commission distanced itself from the matter. He said concerns were later flagged over the absence of VVPAT machines, arguing that voters had no way of confirming whether their vote had gone to their chosen candidate.

He further claimed that after these objections, a new counting device was introduced, which, he said, would be used during vote counting. According to Thackeray, the authorities were intent on ensuring that “there is no opposition left”.

Questions Over Transparency and Poll Practices

The MNS chief alleged that the Election Commission had not demonstrated the new counting device to any political party and had failed to provide clear information about it. He also questioned changes in polling practices, noting that earlier voters’ fingers were marked with indelible ink, while this time a marker was being used, which could reportedly be wiped off after washing hands with sanitiser.

Thackeray further alleged that even after the official campaign period ended, candidates were allowed to visit voters’ homes on the final day, a move he claimed was aimed at enabling the distribution of money by ruling party candidates. “The entire administration is working only for power. We are trying to stop this, but none of this reflects a healthy democracy,” he said.

Alert Over Duplicate Voters

Referring to an incident earlier in the day, Thackeray said a duplicate voter was caught at a polling booth in Chhabildas, Dadar. He urged Shiv Sena and MNS workers to remain alert throughout the day and keep a close watch on such cases.

Questioning claims of development made by BJP leaders, Thackeray asked whether allowing people to wipe off ink and vote again could be termed development.

