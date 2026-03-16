Voting is underway for 37 Rajya Sabha seats across 10 states. However, 26 candidates have already been elected unopposed, leaving 11 seats with contested elections.
Voting Begins For Rajya Sabha Polls On 37 Seats Across 10 States; Nitish Kumar, Nitin Nabin In Fray
So far, the Bharatiya Janata Party has secured seven seats unopposed, while the Congress has won five. The All India Trinamool Congress has secured four seats and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam three.
Voting for the biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha to fill 37 seats across 10 states began on Monday, with the counting of votes set to take place later in the day at 5 pm.
The terms of 37 members from Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana are set to end in April, creating vacancies for the new members to be elected.
Out of the total seats, 26 candidates have already been elected unopposed. Polling will be conducted for the remaining 11 seats, including five in Bihar, four in Odisha and two in Haryana.
So far, the Bharatiya Janata Party has secured seven seats unopposed, while the Indian National Congress has won five. The All India Trinamool Congress has secured four seats and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam three.
Other parties that have won a seat each include Shiv Sena, Republican Party of India (Athawale), Nationalist Congress Party, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Pattali Makkal Katchi, and United People’s Party Liberal.
Prominent leaders elected unopposed include Sharad Pawar, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Tiruchi Siva, and Vinod Tawde.
Key Contest In Bihar, Odisha, Haryana
Attention has now turned to key contests in Bihar, Haryana and Odisha, where the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and opposition parties are locked in a political battle for the remaining seats.
One of the major developments in the elections is the entry of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar into the Rajya Sabha race. Kumar, who has served as Bihar’s chief minister for more than two decades, filed his nomination for the Upper House in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
In a post on X, the 75-year-old leader said he was seeking election to the Rajya Sabha and assured that he would continue to support the development of Bihar and guide the new government.
Other NDA candidates, including Upendra Kushwaha and Nitin Nabin, have also filed nominations for the Upper House.
Meanwhile, amid concerns over possible cross-voting and allegations of horse-trading, several political parties, particularly the Congress, have reportedly moved their legislators to resorts and locations outside their home states to ensure party unity ahead of the polling.
Among those elected unopposed are Nationalist Congress Party founder Sharad Pawar, Ramdas Athawale, president of the Republican Party of India (Athawale), and senior AIADMK leader M. Thambidurai.
Counting of votes will take place later in the day at 5 pm.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How many Rajya Sabha seats are up for election?
When will the votes be counted?
The counting of votes for the Rajya Sabha elections will take place later today at 5 pm.
Which states have contested Rajya Sabha elections?
Contested elections are taking place for the remaining 11 seats in Bihar (five seats), Odisha (four seats), and Haryana (two seats).
Which prominent leaders have been elected unopposed?
Notable leaders elected unopposed include Sharad Pawar, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Tiruchi Siva, and Vinod Tawde.