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BJP Candidate List In Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: Amid ongoing negotiations and political maneuvering over seat-sharing arrangements, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced its list of candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The list, released from the party’s headquarters in New Delhi, features several prominent leaders, signaling the party’s intent to strengthen its presence in the state.

Amid speculations that former TN BJP chief Annamalai was likely to get a seat, the final candidate list did not include his name. It was said that the former IPS officer was demanding Coimbatore (North) constituency which was represented by sitting MLA Vanathi Srinivasan from BJP.

BJP Key Faces: Murugan & Tamilisai In Spotlight

Union Minister L. Murugan has been fielded from the Avinashi (SC) constituency, while former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will contest from the high-profile Mylapore seat.

Their inclusion underscores the BJP’s strategy of deploying experienced and recognisable leaders in crucial constituencies as it looks to expand its electoral footprint in Tamil Nadu.

Full List Of Announced BJP Candidates For TN Polls

The party has released candidates for multiple constituencies across regions:

Avadi – Shri M. Rajasimha Mahindra (M. Ashwiinkumar) Mylapore – Smt. (Dr.) Tamilisai Soundararajan Thalli – Dr. Nagesh Kumar Tiruvannamalai – Shri C. Elumalai Rasipuram (SC) – Dr. S.D. Premkumar Modakkurichi – Smt. Kirthika Shivkumar Udhagamandalam – Shri Bhojarajan Avanashi (SC) – Dr. L. Murugan Tiruppur (South) – Shri S. Thangaraj Coimbatore (North) – Smt. Vanathi Srinivasan Thiruvarur – Shri Govi Chandru Thanjavur – Shri M. Muruganandam Gandharvakottai (SC) – Shri C. Udhayakumar Pudukkottai – Shri N. Ramachandran Aranthangi – Smt. Kavitha Srikanth Tiruppattur – Shri K.C. Thirumaran Manamadurai (SC) – Shri Pon. V. Balaganapathy Madurai South – Prof. Raama Sreenivasan Sattur – Shri Nainar Nagenthran Ramanathapuram – Shri GBS K. Nagendran Tiruchendur – Shri KRM Radhakrishnan Vasudevanallur (SC) – Shri Ananthan Ayyasamy