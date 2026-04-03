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HomeElectionBJP Unveils Tamil Nadu Candidate List: L Murugan In Avinashi, Tamilisai In Mylapore; No Seat For Annamalai

BJP Unveils Tamil Nadu Candidate List: L Murugan In Avinashi, Tamilisai In Mylapore; No Seat For Annamalai

BJP releases Tamil Nadu candidate list, fielding L Murugan and Tamilisai Soundararajan in key constituencies ahead of 2026 polls.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 03 Apr 2026 02:01 PM (IST)
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BJP Candidate List In Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: Amid ongoing negotiations and political maneuvering over seat-sharing arrangements, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced its list of candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The list, released from the party’s headquarters in New Delhi, features several prominent leaders, signaling the party’s intent to strengthen its presence in the state.

Amid speculations that former TN BJP chief Annamalai was likely to get a seat, the final candidate list did not include his name. It was said that the former IPS officer was demanding Coimbatore (North) constituency which was represented by sitting MLA Vanathi Srinivasan from BJP.  

BJP Key Faces: Murugan & Tamilisai In Spotlight

Union Minister L. Murugan has been fielded from the Avinashi (SC) constituency, while former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will contest from the high-profile Mylapore seat.

Their inclusion underscores the BJP’s strategy of deploying experienced and recognisable leaders in crucial constituencies as it looks to expand its electoral footprint in Tamil Nadu.

Full List Of Announced BJP Candidates For TN Polls

The party has released candidates for multiple constituencies across regions:

  1. Avadi – Shri M. Rajasimha Mahindra (M. Ashwiinkumar)
  2. Mylapore – Smt. (Dr.) Tamilisai Soundararajan
  3. Thalli – Dr. Nagesh Kumar
  4. Tiruvannamalai – Shri C. Elumalai
  5. Rasipuram (SC) – Dr. S.D. Premkumar
  6. Modakkurichi – Smt. Kirthika Shivkumar
  7. Udhagamandalam – Shri Bhojarajan
  8. Avanashi (SC) – Dr. L. Murugan
  9. Tiruppur (South) – Shri S. Thangaraj
  10. Coimbatore (North) – Smt. Vanathi Srinivasan
  11. Thiruvarur – Shri Govi Chandru
  12. Thanjavur – Shri M. Muruganandam
  13. Gandharvakottai (SC) – Shri C. Udhayakumar
  14. Pudukkottai – Shri N. Ramachandran
  15. Aranthangi – Smt. Kavitha Srikanth
  16. Tiruppattur – Shri K.C. Thirumaran
  17. Manamadurai (SC) – Shri Pon. V. Balaganapathy
  18. Madurai South – Prof. Raama Sreenivasan
  19. Sattur – Shri Nainar Nagenthran
  20. Ramanathapuram – Shri GBS K. Nagendran
  21. Tiruchendur – Shri KRM Radhakrishnan
  22. Vasudevanallur (SC) – Shri Ananthan Ayyasamy

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Frequently Asked Questions

When did the BJP announce its candidate list for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections?

The BJP announced its list of candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on Friday.

Which constituencies are L. Murugan and Tamilisai Soundararajan contesting from?

Union Minister L. Murugan is fielded from Avanashi (SC), and Tamilisai Soundararajan will contest from Mylapore.

Where was the BJP's candidate list for Tamil Nadu released from?

The candidate list was released from the party's headquarters in New Delhi.

Who is the BJP candidate for the Coimbatore (North) constituency?

The BJP candidate for the Coimbatore (North) constituency is Smt. Vanathi Srinivasan.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Apr 2026 01:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election BJP BJP Candidate List Tamil Nadu Election 2026 TN Election 2026
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