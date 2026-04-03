The BJP announced its list of candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on Friday.
BJP Unveils Tamil Nadu Candidate List: L Murugan In Avinashi, Tamilisai In Mylapore; No Seat For Annamalai
BJP releases Tamil Nadu candidate list, fielding L Murugan and Tamilisai Soundararajan in key constituencies ahead of 2026 polls.
BJP Candidate List In Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections: Amid ongoing negotiations and political maneuvering over seat-sharing arrangements, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced its list of candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The list, released from the party’s headquarters in New Delhi, features several prominent leaders, signaling the party’s intent to strengthen its presence in the state.
Amid speculations that former TN BJP chief Annamalai was likely to get a seat, the final candidate list did not include his name. It was said that the former IPS officer was demanding Coimbatore (North) constituency which was represented by sitting MLA Vanathi Srinivasan from BJP.
BJP Key Faces: Murugan & Tamilisai In Spotlight
Union Minister L. Murugan has been fielded from the Avinashi (SC) constituency, while former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will contest from the high-profile Mylapore seat.
Their inclusion underscores the BJP’s strategy of deploying experienced and recognisable leaders in crucial constituencies as it looks to expand its electoral footprint in Tamil Nadu.
Full List Of Announced BJP Candidates For TN Polls
The party has released candidates for multiple constituencies across regions:
- Avadi – Shri M. Rajasimha Mahindra (M. Ashwiinkumar)
- Mylapore – Smt. (Dr.) Tamilisai Soundararajan
- Thalli – Dr. Nagesh Kumar
- Tiruvannamalai – Shri C. Elumalai
- Rasipuram (SC) – Dr. S.D. Premkumar
- Modakkurichi – Smt. Kirthika Shivkumar
- Udhagamandalam – Shri Bhojarajan
- Avanashi (SC) – Dr. L. Murugan
- Tiruppur (South) – Shri S. Thangaraj
- Coimbatore (North) – Smt. Vanathi Srinivasan
- Thiruvarur – Shri Govi Chandru
- Thanjavur – Shri M. Muruganandam
- Gandharvakottai (SC) – Shri C. Udhayakumar
- Pudukkottai – Shri N. Ramachandran
- Aranthangi – Smt. Kavitha Srikanth
- Tiruppattur – Shri K.C. Thirumaran
- Manamadurai (SC) – Shri Pon. V. Balaganapathy
- Madurai South – Prof. Raama Sreenivasan
- Sattur – Shri Nainar Nagenthran
- Ramanathapuram – Shri GBS K. Nagendran
- Tiruchendur – Shri KRM Radhakrishnan
- Vasudevanallur (SC) – Shri Ananthan Ayyasamy
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Frequently Asked Questions
When did the BJP announce its candidate list for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections?
Which constituencies are L. Murugan and Tamilisai Soundararajan contesting from?
Union Minister L. Murugan is fielded from Avanashi (SC), and Tamilisai Soundararajan will contest from Mylapore.
Where was the BJP's candidate list for Tamil Nadu released from?
The candidate list was released from the party's headquarters in New Delhi.
Who is the BJP candidate for the Coimbatore (North) constituency?
The BJP candidate for the Coimbatore (North) constituency is Smt. Vanathi Srinivasan.