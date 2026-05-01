Vijay’s TVK Office Set Ablaze Before Tamil Nadu Counting; Leaders Demand Immediate Arrests

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Two miscreants set fire to a TVK office in Srirangam.

CCTV shows two men vandalizing office, tearing down posters.

TVK alleges political motivation, fears rival's electoral defeat.

Two miscreants vandalised and set a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) office on fire in Tamil Nadu’s Srirangam ahead of the May 4 Assembly poll counting, police said.

CCTV footage that surfaced after the incident showed two men stopping outside the office, entering the premises and later fleeing the spot on Thursday night.

The following morning, posters of TVK and party chief Vijay were found torn down at the office.

Police Probe Arson Incident

Police said no injuries were reported in the incident.

“It was a small office. Not much damage was reported. Two people had set the office on fire. The method of lighting the fire is also being probed,” a Srirangam police official said.

Police initially said TVK had not registered a complaint.

TVK Leaders Demand Immediate Action

Reacting to the incident, TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna alleged that the attack was politically motivated.

திருச்சி மாவட்டம் திருவரங்கம் தொகுதியிலிருந்த தமிழக வெற்றிக் கழகத்தின் தேர்தல் அலுவலகம் இன்று அதிகாலை சிலரின் அரசியல் தூண்டுதலால் எரிக்கப்பட்டிருப்பது வன்மையாகக் கண்டிக்கத்தக்கது. அலுவலகத்தை எரித்தது மட்டுமில்லாமல், சுற்றி இருந்த கட்சி பேனர்களை எல்லாம் கிழித்துவிட்டுச்… — Aadhav Arjuna (@AadhavArjuna) May 1, 2026

“The election office of the Tamil Nadu Victory League in the Thiruvarangam constituency of Tiruchirappalli district was set ablaze early this morning due to political incitement by certain individuals, an act that must be strongly condemned,” he said.

He further alleged that the attackers tore down party banners before fleeing and claimed the incident reflected fear among rivals over the party’s electoral rise.

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“They have carried out this act as an expression of their fear of electoral defeat growing day by day,” Arjuna said.

He urged police to arrest all those involved immediately and appealed to the Election Commission to take preventive measures ahead of counting day.

Candidate Raises Security Concerns Over Counting

TVK’s Ramesh, who said the burnt office was his constituency election office, claimed a complaint had been lodged with police through the party’s union secretary.

He also alleged that opposition parties were planning violence at the counting centre.

“In truth, doubts and fears have arisen about whether the vote counting will take place honestly and securely,” he said.

Ramesh urged the Election Commission to provide additional security and ensure the counting process remained fair and secure.

Exit Polls Project Strong Showing For TVK

The incident comes amid multiple exit polls projecting a strong debut for TVK in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

An Axis My India exit poll projected 98-120 seats for the party in the 234-member Assembly.

Today’s Chanakya estimated TVK at 52-74 seats, while Kamakhya Analytics forecast 67-81 seats.

A party requires 118 seats to form the government.

Vijay Asked Candidates To Stay Alert On Counting Day

Tamil Nadu voted in a single phase on April 23 and recorded a turnout of 85.14 per cent. Results will be declared on May 4.

Earlier on Thursday, TVK candidate N Marie Wilson said Vijay had instructed all candidates to reach counting centres by 6 am on result day and remain vigilant throughout the process.

Wilson said Vijay told candidates to stay at the front, closely monitor proceedings and “not move an inch” until counting was complete.