EVM Tampering Row: Bengal CEO Says Re-Poll Likely If Complaints Verified

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal on Wednesday said repolling is likely to be announced in booths where EVMs would be found tampered with.

The CEO said that a repoll will be ordered only after the authorities get reports from the district election officer or election observers on allegations of tampering with EVMs using tapes or blot of ink.

Agarwal's comment came following allegations by the BJP that the party's symbols on EVMs were covered with tapes or ink in certain booths during the second and final phase of polling, which is underway.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya shared a video on X, claiming that white tape had been placed on the party's symbol in booth numbers 144 and 189 in the Falta assembly seat, and demanded a re-poll.

The Commission has not yet confirmed the authenticity of the video shared by the BJP leader, but said reports from the ground are being examined.

"We will review the complaints regarding the fixing of black or white tapes on EVMs and then consider whether repolling is required or not," Agarwal told reporters.

He indicated that the Commission could expand the scope of action if the issue is found to be widespread.

"If a large number of booths in any assembly constituency report such instances of tape being affixed, then re-polling may be conducted across the entire constituency," the official added.

Meanwhile, a total of 2,196 complaints of various types were received by the EC.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)