The BJP has warned against political violence and alleged impersonation in West Bengal amidst post-poll tensions with the Trinamool Congress.
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BJP Claims TMC's ‘Gunda Vahini’ Posing As Its Workers To Incite Violence In Bengal
BJP warned against violence and “impersonation” in Bengal, alleging TMC’s “gunda vahini” posed as its workers. TMC accused BJP of assault, while Mamata Banerjee rejected the poll verdict.
- BJP warns of action against political violence and impersonation.
- TMC accuses BJP of assaulting woman during victory celebrations.
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Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced
Frequently Asked Questions
What warning has the Bharatiya Janata Party issued regarding West Bengal?
What allegations have been made by the Trinamool Congress against BJP-linked individuals?
The TMC accused BJP-linked individuals of assaulting an elderly woman during post-election result celebrations in Alipurduar.
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