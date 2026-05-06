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HomeElectionBJP Claims TMC's ‘Gunda Vahini’ Posing As Its Workers To Incite Violence In Bengal

BJP Claims TMC's ‘Gunda Vahini’ Posing As Its Workers To Incite Violence In Bengal

BJP warned against violence and “impersonation” in Bengal, alleging TMC’s “gunda vahini” posed as its workers. TMC accused BJP of assault, while Mamata Banerjee rejected the poll verdict.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 06 May 2026 10:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BJP warns of action against political violence and impersonation.
  • TMC accuses BJP of assaulting woman during victory celebrations.

Bharatiya Janata Party has issued a warning over incidents of political violence and alleged “impersonation” in West Bengal amid escalating post-poll tensions with the Trinamool Congress. The statement comes after the TMC accused BJP-linked individuals of assaulting an elderly woman during celebrations following the election results.

The BJP alleged that members of what it described as the TMC’s “so-called gunda vahini” were posing as BJP workers to mislead the public and incite unrest. In a statement, the party said such acts were aimed at creating confusion and disorder on the ground.

Warning of strict action, the BJP said it would not tolerate impersonation, intimidation, or any unlawful behaviour, adding that those found involved would face legal consequences. It also asserted that the people of Bengal had voted for change and promised to enforce law and order with “zero tolerance” for violence or political masquerading.

The remarks were in response to TMC’s allegations a day earlier, where the party claimed BJP supporters carried out violence during a “victory parade” in Alipurduar, leaving an elderly woman injured. The TMC also questioned the role of central forces in maintaining post-poll security and shared a video purportedly showing the aftermath of the incident.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rejected the election outcome, alleging it was the result of a “conspiracy” rather than a genuine public mandate. She accused the BJP of interfering in the electoral process and misusing central forces, while asserting that she would not resign and that her party would continue its political fight.

Banerjee also claimed that some TMC workers were being intimidated into switching sides, though she said she would not oppose such moves if it ensured their safety. She further alleged that the party’s battle was not only against the BJP but also against the Election Commission, and thanked leaders of the INDIA bloc, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, for their support.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What warning has the Bharatiya Janata Party issued regarding West Bengal?

The BJP has warned against political violence and alleged impersonation in West Bengal amidst post-poll tensions with the Trinamool Congress.

What allegations have been made by the Trinamool Congress against BJP-linked individuals?

The TMC accused BJP-linked individuals of assaulting an elderly woman during post-election result celebrations in Alipurduar.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 06 May 2026 10:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Banerjee Mamata Banerjee TMC BJP Suvendu Adhikari .TMC
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