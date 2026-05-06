BJP Claims TMC's ‘Gunda Vahini’ Posing As Its Workers To Incite Violence In Bengal

Bharatiya Janata Party has issued a warning over incidents of political violence and alleged “impersonation” in West Bengal amid escalating post-poll tensions with the Trinamool Congress. The statement comes after the TMC accused BJP-linked individuals of assaulting an elderly woman during celebrations following the election results.

The BJP alleged that members of what it described as the TMC’s “so-called gunda vahini” were posing as BJP workers to mislead the public and incite unrest. In a statement, the party said such acts were aimed at creating confusion and disorder on the ground.

Warning of strict action, the BJP said it would not tolerate impersonation, intimidation, or any unlawful behaviour, adding that those found involved would face legal consequences. It also asserted that the people of Bengal had voted for change and promised to enforce law and order with “zero tolerance” for violence or political masquerading.

The remarks were in response to TMC’s allegations a day earlier, where the party claimed BJP supporters carried out violence during a “victory parade” in Alipurduar, leaving an elderly woman injured. The TMC also questioned the role of central forces in maintaining post-poll security and shared a video purportedly showing the aftermath of the incident.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rejected the election outcome, alleging it was the result of a “conspiracy” rather than a genuine public mandate. She accused the BJP of interfering in the electoral process and misusing central forces, while asserting that she would not resign and that her party would continue its political fight.

Banerjee also claimed that some TMC workers were being intimidated into switching sides, though she said she would not oppose such moves if it ensured their safety. She further alleged that the party’s battle was not only against the BJP but also against the Election Commission, and thanked leaders of the INDIA bloc, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, for their support.