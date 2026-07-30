'What Kind Of Chanakya Are You?' Abhijeet Dipke Targets Amit Shah, Seeks Resignation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dipke rejected funding allegations, calling it Shah's failure.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, holding him responsible for the alleged firing on students during the recent protest. Speaking to the media in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dipke accused the Centre of failing on multiple fronts, including law and order, student welfare and policing, while also rejecting allegations about his party receiving foreign funding.

Targets Amit Shah, BJP

Dipke questioned allegations that the Cockroach Janata Party was receiving funding from abroad, saying that if such funding had indeed taken place, it reflected a failure of the Union Home Minister.

"If funding is coming from outside while Amit Shah is the Home Minister, then it is his failure. What kind of Chanakya are you if a party is being run from outside under your watch? You should also resign," Dipke said.

He also criticised the Union government's handling of education, alleging that the current Education Minister supported atrocities. Referring to the removal of Dharmendra Pradhan, Dipke said another "strange person" had been appointed in his place and questioned what alternative the government had.

Dipke said the students protesting were from ordinary families and criticised attempts to troll them. He also acknowledged the support extended by farmer leaders, saying he came from a farming family and would always stand with farmers whenever required.

Also Read: Kharge Questions Use Of Pellet Guns On Students, Demands Amit Shah's Resignation

'I Will Never Join BJP'

Dipke said he would not join the BJP even if offered the opportunity. He alleged that he had received threats asking him to join the party and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were intimidating people of his generation.

He also accused the government of shifting attention away from issues such as unemployment, inflation and farmers' concerns.

Commenting on the Delhi Police, Dipke said officers should either follow the Constitution or "take off their khaki trousers, wear khaki shorts and raise slogans outside the BJP headquarters."

He further claimed that he had seen a truck carrying stones being brought to Delhi before the protest and alleged that the police had planned to later blame the students. According to Dipke, the entire operation was pre-planned by the police.

Also Read: Kharge's Manusmriti Remarks Trigger Uproar In Rajya Sabha; BJP Hits Back