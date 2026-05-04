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Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeElectionBJP Surges Ahead In Early Bengal Trends, Opens 10-Point Vote Share Gap Over TMC

BJP Surges Ahead In Early Bengal Trends, Opens 10-Point Vote Share Gap Over TMC

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 04 May 2026 10:19 AM (IST)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken an early lead in West Bengal as vote counting got underway on Monday, according to initial trends released by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The data indicates a gap of nearly 10 percentage points in vote share between the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

As per the early figures, the BJP is leading in 42 seats, while the TMC is ahead in 22. The Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha is leading in one seat.

Early trends point to tight contest

The initial trends suggest a strong showing by the BJP, which appears to be gaining ground in the state. If sustained, the early momentum could strengthen the party’s chances of forming its first government in West Bengal, potentially ending the TMC’s 15-year rule.

However, trends at this stage are subject to change as counting progresses, and the final outcome will depend on the complete tally of votes.

Counting underway across key states

The counting of votes began at 8 am on Monday across five regions — West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry — marking a crucial day in the electoral calendar.

Results from all constituencies are expected to emerge over the course of the day as counting continues.

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 May 2026 10:19 AM (IST)
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