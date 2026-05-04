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Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeElectionMamata Banerjee Loses Lead In Bhabanipur As BJP Surges Past Majority Mark In Bengal

Mamata Banerjee Loses Lead In Bhabanipur As BJP Surges Past Majority Mark In Bengal

West Bengal Election Results: CM Mamata Banerjee lost lead in south Kolkata's Bhabanipur constituency as BJP crossed the majority mark in early trends.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 04 May 2026 11:51 AM (IST)

Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of West Bengal and TMC supremo, fell behind BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari in the high-stakes Bhabanipur seat after the second round of counting on Monday, reversing her earlier lead.

Election Commission data showed Adhikari polling 6,380 votes, while Banerjee secured 4,822 votes, leaving her trailing by 1,558 votes.

The shift came after Banerjee had initially been ahead by 1,996 votes in the first round, with 3,666 votes against Adhikari’s 1,670, highlighting the fluid nature of early counting trends.

Counting for all 293 Assembly constituencies is underway under tight security, with the Bhabanipur contest emerging as a key battleground. Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition, has positioned himself as the BJP’s main challenger to Banerjee in what is widely seen as a prestige fight.

With multiple rounds still pending, the trends are expected to change further as counting progresses.

BJP Leads In Bengal In Early Trends

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) surged ahead in early trends in West Bengal on Monday, leading in 111 Assembly seats compared to the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s 69 as counting progressed, pointing to a potential shift in the state’s political balance after a closely contested election.

Initial trends indicate a regionally divided mandate, with the BJP gaining ground in border, tribal, and industrial belts, while the TMC retained its hold in parts of Kolkata and select rural pockets. Counting for all 293 seats began at 8 am with postal ballots, followed by votes recorded in electronic voting machines.

The election is being viewed as a crucial test for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is seeking a fourth consecutive term against an assertive BJP aiming to build on its 2021 performance.

According to Election Commission data, Banerjee was initially leading in her Bhabanipur seat by 898 votes over BJP rival Suvendu Adhikari after the first round, offering some early relief to the ruling party in a key constituency.

Meanwhile, in Nandigram, another high-profile contest, television reports indicated Adhikari was ahead by more than 3,100 votes against TMC’s Pabitra Kar after the opening round, though official figures were yet to be updated by the Election Commission.

Before You Go

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About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 May 2026 10:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Election Breaking News ABP Live WB Election 2026 Election Corner West Bengal Election 2026
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