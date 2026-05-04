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Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeElectionBJP Leads Assam & Bengal, Congress Ahead In Kerala; Check State-Wise Election Commission Data

BJP Leads Assam & Bengal, Congress Ahead In Kerala; Check State-Wise Election Commission Data

In West Bengal, the BJP has taken an early lead in 11 seats, as per ECI.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 May 2026 10:06 AM (IST)

Election Commission: Early trends released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) at around 9:45 AM  have begun to outline the initial direction of the Assembly election results across five key states -- Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry.

In Assam, the BJP has taken a strong early lead, leading in 29 seats. The Congress is trailing with leads in 7 seats, while other parties like BOPF (5), AGP (3), and smaller players are also in the fray. The early numbers indicate a clear advantage for the BJP in the state.

In Kerala, the Congress-led UDF appears to be ahead, with the Congress leading in 47 seats. The CPI(M) is leading in 22 seats, while IUML has 13 leads. Smaller allies like CPI and KEC(M) are also contributing to the tally, suggesting an early edge for the UDF alliance.


BJP Leads Assam & Bengal, Congress Ahead In Kerala; Check State-Wise Election Commission Data

Tamil Nadu Results

In Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK is leading in 23 seats, closely followed by TVK with 20 seats. The DMK is currently ahead in 10 seats, while Congress and PMK have opened their accounts with 2 and 1 seats, respectively. The state is witnessing a competitive multi-cornered contest in the early rounds.

In West Bengal, the BJP has taken an early lead in 11 seats. Other parties, including BGPM and AITC, are trailing with 2 seats each, indicating a tighter contest in the initial phase of counting.

In Puducherry, the AINRC is leading in 4 seats, followed by the Congress with 2 seats. AIADMK and DMK have one lead each, while an independent candidate is also ahead in one constituency.

These figures are based on early trends and represent only the initial rounds of counting. As more votes are counted across constituencies, the numbers are expected to shift, with a clearer picture likely to emerge later in the day.

Before You Go

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About the author ABP Live News

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Published at : 04 May 2026 10:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission West Bengal Results Tamil Nadu Results EC Elections 2026 Election Corner EC Trends
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