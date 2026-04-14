PM Modi's Surprise Wedding Visit In Siliguri Sparks Cheers, ‘Modi Modi’ Chants Go Viral: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prime Minister Modi visited a wedding venue in Siliguri.

His presence was unannounced, surprising guests and newlyweds.

Modi apologized for any security inconvenience caused.

He blessed the couple, creating a memorable interaction.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an unexpected appearance at a wedding venue in Siliguri, leaving guests pleasantly surprised and sparking chants of “Modi, Modi”, in a rare and heartwarming moment amid a high-voltage election campaign.

The Prime Minister was in the poll-bound state on April 11 for campaigning and was staying at a resort in Siliguri, the same venue where a wedding ceremony had already been scheduled.

Shared Venue, Separate Spaces

Security arrangements had been reviewed in advance by the Special Protection Group (SPG), with the wedding ceremony and the Prime Minister’s stay allocated to entirely separate sections of the resort. As a result, both events proceeded smoothly without disruption.

The wedding took place as planned, even as the Prime Minister continued his visit, with no inconvenience reported by guests or organisers.

A Newly wed couple got the surprise of a lifetime when PM Modi visited them unannounced at their wedding in Siliguri.



Modi ji even apologised for any inconvenience caused to them by security protocol.



That’s the humility of a true Pradhan Sevak ❤️🇮🇳

pic.twitter.com/3SYvhl1XDC — Sunny Raj (@SunnyRajBJP) April 13, 2026

Chance Encounter Turns Memorable

The following day, as guests remained at the resort after the ceremony, excitement built when the Prime Minister was spotted preparing to leave. Word spread quickly, and attendees gathered for a glimpse.

A video of the moment, shared on social media, captured the spontaneous energy as chants of “Modi, Modi” echoed through the wedding gathering.

Moved by the enthusiasm, the Prime Minister briefly approached the crowd, transforming a fleeting sighting into a memorable interaction.

PM Greets Guests, Blesses Newlyweds

Modi greeted the guests warmly and, with folded hands, apologised for any inconvenience caused by his presence at the same venue.

Guests responded by saying there had been no disruption and expressed their delight at the unexpected encounter. Many described the moment as a unique highlight of the celebration.

The Prime Minister also met the newly married couple, offering his blessings. The couple, in turn, conveyed their gratitude, calling the interaction a special addition to their wedding day.

A Campaign Moment Beyond Politics

While election rallies and political exchanges continue across the state, this brief, unscripted moment offered a different glimpse — one of connection beyond the campaign stage.