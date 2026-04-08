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HomeElectionCongress President Mallikarjun Kharge Expresses Regret Over ‘Illiterate Gujarat’ Remark

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Expresses Regret Over ‘Illiterate Gujarat’ Remark

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed regret over his ‘illiterate Gujarat’ remark, saying it was misinterpreted and not intended to offend.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 03:48 PM (IST)
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Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday expressed regret over his controversial remark describing people in Gujarat as “illiterate”, after sharp criticism from the BJP. In a post on X, Kharge said comments made during a recent election speech in Kerala were being “deliberately misinterpreted”. While maintaining there was no intent to offend, he expressed sincere regret and reiterated that he has always held the people of Gujarat in the highest regard.

Kharge Issues Clarification

Kharge said his remarks had been taken out of context but acknowledged the concern they had caused. “Some remarks of mine… are being deliberately misinterpreted. Even so, I express my sincere regret,” he said, adding that he has always respected the people of Gujarat.

The controversy arose from a campaign speech in Kerala, where he criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. In that address, Kharge suggested that leaders could “fool” illiterate populations, referencing Gujarat, while describing Kerala’s people as “very clever and educated”.

He also alleged that Modi and Vijayan were following similar political paths, differing mainly in the parties they represent.

BJP Seeks Apology

The BJP condemned the remarks, calling them “shameless, demeaning and utterly despicable”. Senior leader Ravi Shankar Prasad demanded an apology and asked whether senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, agreed with Kharge’s statement.

The row has intensified political exchanges ahead of upcoming elections, with both sides sharpening their positions.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Apr 2026 03:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Assam Assembly Elections 2026 Kerala Assembly Elections 2026
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