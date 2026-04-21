‘Congress Brought Shame To Nation’: Amit Shah Slams Kharge Over PM ‘Terrorist’ Remark

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress president Kharge's remarks on PM Modi sparks political row.

Home Minister Amit Shah condemns Kharge's words as insult to democracy.

Kharge clarifies remarks, alleging misinterpretation and intimidation tactics.

The political row between the BJP and Congress escalated sharply on Tuesday after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge triggered controversy with remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, prompting a fierce response from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The BJP accused Kharge of lowering public discourse, calling his comments an insult to the Prime Minister and his supporters. The episode has intensified campaigning rhetoric, with both sides trading accusations and seeking institutional intervention, signalling a deepening confrontation ahead of crucial electoral battles across several states in the country.

BJP Hits Out At Kharge

Amit Shah condemned the remarks, stating that the Congress was “hitting new lows” and repeatedly degrading the standards of public discourse. He said referring to the Prime Minister as a “terrorist” was unacceptable and amounted to an insult to the democratic mandate of millions of voters who support Modi. Shah further claimed that under Modi’s leadership, terrorism had been decisively curbed over the past decade and such language was condemnable.

The BJP maintained that repeated personal attacks reflected political desperation and insisted that voters would respond through the ballot.

Every day, the Congress is hitting new lows in its demeanour, breaking its own record in lowering the standard of public discourse. Today, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Ji breached every standard of public conduct and brought shame to the nation by calling the elected… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 21, 2026

Kharge Clarifies, BJP Moves EC

Kharge had made the remarks while addressing an election rally in Velachery, where he criticised the AIADMK for aligning with Modi. He alleged that the BJP does not believe in equality or justice and said the alliance weakened democracy and compromised Tamil Nadu’s interests.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge says, "How can they (AIADMK) join with Modi? He is a terrorist. And he who won't believe in equality. His party won't believe in equality and justice. And these people are joining with them, it means that they are… pic.twitter.com/qymq7H54Z7 — IANS (@ians_india) April 21, 2026

Following the backlash, Kharge clarified that his statement had been misinterpreted. He said he did not use the term “terrorist” in a literal sense but to describe what he called a pattern of intimidation by the Centre. He accused agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax Department and the CBI of being used against political opponents.

The BJP rejected the clarification and approached the Election Commission, calling the remark “grossly derogatory” and a prima facie violation of the Model Code of Conduct. It urged the poll panel to seek a public apology or impose campaign restrictions, and called for penal action under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The party also sought directions to halt further dissemination of the remarks in campaign material and digital publicity.

Kharge reiterated that his remarks were intended to highlight what he described as attempts to silence dissent and undermine opposition voices, insisting they had been misconstrued.