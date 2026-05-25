Assam Introduces Uniform Civil Code Bill: Marriage, Inheritance On Agenda

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 25 (ANI): Nearly two weeks after the Assam Cabinet approved the bill, the state government introduced Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the Assam Assembly on Monday. On behalf of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Parliamentary Affairs Minister Atul Bora on Monday tabled "The Uniform Civil Code, Assam, Bill, 2026" in the Assam assembly.



The Bill is expected to be taken up for discussion and passage on May 27.



Earlier on May 13, after conducting the first cabinet meeting of the second term of CM Sarma at the No. 1 State Guest House, Koinadhara in Guwahati, it was announced that the state government will be introducing the legislation during the ongoing session of the Legislative Assembly, being conducted from May 21 to 26.



Announcing the cabinet meeting decisions, CM Sarma had said that - "The State Cabinet approved the draft Bill on the Uniform Civil Code, which will be introduced on the final day of the Assam Legislative Assembly session."



Scheduled Tribes (Hills), and Scheduled Tribes (Plain) will remain outside the purview of the UCC, with 'Traditional religious customs, practices and rituals' also be exempted.



"The Uniform Civil Code will primarily cover the following four subjects - Minimum age of marriage, Prohibition of polygamy, Equal rights for daughters in the property of parents, Matters relating to live-in relationships," the Chief Minister had said.



The Assam Cabinet approved the convening of the first session of the Assam Legislative Assembly under the present government on May 21, 22, 25 and 26.



If the bill is passed, Assam will become the third state in the country to pass a UCC bill, following the example of Uttarakhand, and Gujarat. Uttarakhand introduced the UCC bill in 2024, becoming the first state in India to bring in such a law, in line with the Directive Principles of State Policy in the Constitution.



The State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India, according to Article 44 of Constitution.



Earlier in January, while hailing a year of UCC implementation in the state, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the law has empowered women, asserting that their safety has increased.



"Whatever doubts, questions, and apprehensions people had regarding the UCC have all been cleared. The rumours have also ended, and in more than five lakh cases, not a single case of violation of privacy has been found. After the implementation of the UCC, women, in particular, have been empowered and their safety has increased, as has the safety of others," CM Dhami said.



The state government had said in January of this year that in just one year, record numbers of marriages had been registered online and was significantly faster with simpler procedures replacing the earlier offline system.



According to the government, 4,74,447 marriages had been registered online.



Meanwhile, the Gujarat Assembly had passed the UCC bill in March of this year, with the aim of providing stronger legal protection and equality for women across communities.



The Bill covers key areas such as marriage, divorce, live-in relationships, maintenance, and inheritance, and seeks to ensure equal rights and legal safeguards for women.



The bills are in line with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s aim of implementing the Code nationwide, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the Code will be implemented in West Bengal too. While addressing a rally in Murshidabad district on April, PM Modi said that the BJP promises to implement the UCC to "end the politics of appeasement forever."



In the recently concluded Assam Assembly election, the BJP achieved a landslide victory, winning 82 seats in the 126-member assembly. While in alliance with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), and Bodoland People's Front, the NDA tally was brought up to 102 seats, with both parties winning 10 seats each. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

