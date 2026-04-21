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HomeElectionKharge Calls PM Modi ‘Terrorist’, Questions AIADMK-BJP Alliance

Kharge Calls PM Modi ‘Terrorist’, Questions AIADMK-BJP Alliance

Kharge calls PM Modi ‘terrorist’, attacks AIADMK-BJP tie-up, says alliance weakens democracy and accuses Centre of undermining equality, justice and federalism.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 04:00 PM (IST)

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the AIADMK for aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling the PM a “terrorist” and alleging that the BJP does not believe in equality or justice. Addressing an election rally in Velachery, Kharge said the alliance weakens democracy and accused the AIADMK of compromising Tamil Nadu’s interests by siding with the ruling party at the Centre.

Kharge also hailed the defeat of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, accusing the BJP of playing a “dangerous game” by linking women’s reservation to delimitation based on the 2011 Census. He argued that such a move would penalise states like Tamil Nadu that have successfully controlled population growth.

He said the Opposition stood united to block the legislation, with Congress “leading from the front” alongside regional allies. Kharge credited Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for being among the first to oppose the Bill, calling its defeat a win for “every citizen” and for federal principles.

The proposed Bill, which failed to secure a two-thirds majority with 298 votes in favour and 230 against, sought to expand the Lok Sabha to 816 seats and reserve 33 per cent for women, linking implementation to a future delimitation exercise.

Attack On BJP & AIADMK

Sharpening his political attack, Kharge described delimitation as “cheating” and accused the Centre of delaying the implementation of women’s reservation despite passing the Bill earlier. He claimed repeated requests for an all-party meeting were ignored.

He further criticised the AIADMK, calling it a “silent-slave partner” of the BJP, and alleged it had lost its political identity. Kharge also accused the Centre of withholding funds due to Tamil Nadu and interfering in state matters, including through the Governor’s office.

Congress is contesting 28 seats in alliance with the DMK in the April 23 Assembly polls, with counting scheduled for May 4.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 03:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections Breaking News ABP Live Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026
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