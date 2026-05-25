CUET UG 2026 Exams Postponed Due To Bakrid, NTA To Announce Fresh Dates Soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the CUET-UG 2026 examinations that were scheduled to be conducted on May 28 in both shifts. The decision comes after the revision in the date of the Bakrid (Eid-ul-Azha) holiday.

According to the agency, fresh examination dates for candidates affected by the postponement will be announced shortly through the official website. Students have been advised to regularly check official portals for the latest updates regarding the revised schedule.

The announcement has brought temporary relief to many candidates who had expressed concerns over the overlap between the examination and the festival holiday.

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NTA Issues Official Notice on CUET UG 2026 Postponement

In an official public notice released on Sunday, the NTA confirmed that the examinations planned for May 28 would not be held as per the earlier schedule.

"In continuation of the Public Notice dated 05 May 2026, it is hereby informed that the CUET (UG) 2026 examinations scheduled to be held on 28.05.2026 in both shifts stand postponed," the notice said.

The testing agency clarified that the decision was taken after considering the Department of Personnel and Training’s (DoPT) office memorandum issued on May 22 regarding the revised Bakrid holiday date.

Revised CUET UG 2026 Exam Dates To Be Released Soon

The NTA stated that new examination dates for the postponed papers will be announced later. Candidates appearing for the affected shifts have been asked to remain updated through the official CUET and NTA websites.

Students can also contact the NTA helpdesk in case of any confusion or clarification related to the revised examination schedule.

The postponement affects candidates across multiple examination centres where tests were planned in two shifts on May 28.

What Is CUET UG and Why Is It Important?

Introduced in 2022, the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate admissions, popularly known as CUET-UG, was launched to create a common admission platform for universities across India.

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The examination is currently used by central universities, several state institutions, and participating private universities for undergraduate admissions. It replaced multiple entrance examinations with the aim of bringing uniformity and transparency to the admission process.

CUET-UG evaluates students on language proficiency, domain-specific subjects, and general aptitude. The examination framework is also aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which focuses on inclusivity, accessibility, and equal opportunities for students nationwide.

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