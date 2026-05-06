CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Tenders Resignation As 15th Assam Assembly Dissolves

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Assam CM Sarma resigns, initiating new government formation.

NDA secured 102 seats, BJP won 82 in assembly.

New BJP legislative leader election is scheduled soon.

Congress falls short for recognized Leader of Opposition.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday tendered his resignation to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, initiating the process for the formation of a new government after the NDA’s decisive electoral victory.

Speaking to reporters in Guwahati before heading to the Raj Bhawan, Sarma said he would formally meet the Governor once the election results were officially submitted.

NDA Secures Commanding Mandate

The state’s Chief Electoral Officer was scheduled to submit the final results to the Governor on Wednesday forenoon. The NDA has returned to power for a third consecutive term, securing a dominant 102 seats in the 126-member Assam Assembly.

The BJP emerged as the largest party with 82 seats, while its allies, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), won 10 seats each.

Sarma had been projected as the chief ministerial face of the ruling alliance ahead of the polls.

ALSO READ | Rahul Gandhi–Vijay Govt In Tamil Nadu? Congress Offers Support To TVK

Process For New Government Underway

“I will meet the Governor and hand over my resignation after the results are submitted to him. It will pave the way for the formation of a new government,” Sarma said.

He added that a meeting of newly elected BJP MLAs would be convened soon to elect the leader of the legislative party. The process will be overseen by BJP president J.P. Nadda and Nayab Singh Saini, who have been appointed as central observer and co-observer, respectively.

“I will speak to Nadda ji and call the MLAs as per the date decided,” Sarma said, noting that this would formally kickstart the government formation process.

No Leader of Opposition Likely

Sarma also indicated that the new Assembly may not have a recognised Leader of the Opposition. The Congress, the largest opposition party, has secured 19 seats, short of the 22 required to claim the position under constitutional norms.

“Hence, there will be no Leader of the Opposition. However, all parties will have their respective legislative party leaders,” he said.

ALSO READ | 3 Security Personnel Shot During Night Patrol In Bengal's Sandeshkhali Amid Post-Poll Tensions