Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BengalKeralaAssamTamil NaduPuducherryUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElectionRahul Gandhi–Vijay Govt In Tamil Nadu? Congress Offers Support To TVK

Rahul Gandhi–Vijay Govt In Tamil Nadu? Congress Offers Support To TVK

However, parties like the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Left allies remain undecided on extending backing.

By : Pinky Rajpurohit | Updated at : 06 May 2026 11:54 AM (IST)

In a major post-election development, the Congress has extended support to Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), potentially reshaping the government formation process in Tamil Nadu. The move comes amid intense political negotiations and signals a shift in alliances as parties explore new equations following the results.

However, parties like the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Left allies remain undecided on extending backing.

AIADMK In Picture

Within the AIADMK, a significant faction is keen to keep the Congress out of power. The same group is said to be open to extending outside support to TVK, indicating possible realignments.

Also Read: Khalistan Liberation Army Claims Jalandhar Blast; Police Dismiss Casualty Claims

In a key development, TVK leaders have met AIADMK chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), signalling ongoing talks. The meeting comes amid heightened internal activity within the AIADMK. Senior leader SP Velumani, considered the party’s number two, has also held discussions with Shanmugam, who is believed to be leading the pro-TVK faction within the party.

These developments point to the emergence of new political equations in the state, with back-to-back meetings being held to firm up alliances. The uncertainty has also raised concerns within the DMK camp.

With multiple players weighing their options, suspense over government formation in Tamil Nadu continues to deepen.

Also Read: J&K MLA's Wife, Son Lock Govt Hospital In Kashmir, FIR Filed

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Published at : 06 May 2026 11:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Rahul Gandhi TVK : Rahul Gandhi Election Corner Tamil Nadu Results 2026 Elections2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Tenders Resignation As 15th Assam Assembly Dissolves
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Tenders Resignation As 15th Assam Assembly Dissolves
Election
AIADMK On The Brink? Over 30 MLAs Push For Tie-Up With Vijay’s TVK Amid Internal Turmoil
AIADMK On The Brink? Over 30 MLAs Push For Tie-Up With Vijay’s TVK Amid Internal Turmoil
Election
3 Security Personnel Shot During Night Patrol In Bengal's Sandeshkhali Amid Post-Poll Tensions
3 Security Personnel Shot During Night Patrol In Bengal's Sandeshkhali Amid Post-Poll Tensions
Election
Tamil Nadu Verdict: Less Than 5,000 Margins Decide 61 Seats; TVK's Narrow Losses Cost Majority
Tamil Nadu Verdict: Less Than 5,000 Margins Decide 61 Seats; TVK's Narrow Losses Cost Majority
Advertisement

Videos

BIG BREAKING: First meeting of newly elected BJP MLAs in West Bengal today
Breaking: Police fired upon in Sandeshkhali, 3 security personnel injured
Breaking: Sukanta Majumder denies BJP role in Bengal violence, blames TMC infighting
Breaking: Rahul Gandhi alleges “vote theft” in BJP MPs and Haryana government
Breaking: Bharatiya Janata Party to hold MLA meet on May 8 in Kolkata for govt formation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Law And Order Decline, Muslim Vote Assumptions: TMC’s Setback Explained
Opinion
Embed widget