Rahul Gandhi–Vijay Govt In Tamil Nadu? Congress Offers Support To TVK

In a major post-election development, the Congress has extended support to Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), potentially reshaping the government formation process in Tamil Nadu. The move comes amid intense political negotiations and signals a shift in alliances as parties explore new equations following the results.

However, parties like the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Left allies remain undecided on extending backing.

AIADMK In Picture

Within the AIADMK, a significant faction is keen to keep the Congress out of power. The same group is said to be open to extending outside support to TVK, indicating possible realignments.

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In a key development, TVK leaders have met AIADMK chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), signalling ongoing talks. The meeting comes amid heightened internal activity within the AIADMK. Senior leader SP Velumani, considered the party’s number two, has also held discussions with Shanmugam, who is believed to be leading the pro-TVK faction within the party.

These developments point to the emergence of new political equations in the state, with back-to-back meetings being held to firm up alliances. The uncertainty has also raised concerns within the DMK camp.

With multiple players weighing their options, suspense over government formation in Tamil Nadu continues to deepen.

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