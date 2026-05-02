Assam BJP Hits Back At Congress, Calls Strongroom Allegations ‘Excuses’ Ahead Of Results

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Assam BJP criticizes Congress's election-related allegations and exit poll rejection.

Congress's election process allegations lack basis, says BJP spokesperson.

BJP confident of victory based on exit polls and public mood.

Ahead of the May 4 assembly election results, the Assam BJP sharply criticised the Congress over its allegations regarding strongroom security and its rejection of exit poll projections, saying the party was making “frustrated statements” out of political desperation.

BJP Says Congress Unable To Read Public Mood

Addressing the media, Assam BJP Chief Spokesperson Kishore Upadhyay said the Congress had failed to understand the public support for the BJP-led alliance.

“A bad workman quarrels with his tools. The Congress is unable to understand the current public support for the BJP. In Assam, the BJP-led government will return to power strongly. Gaurav Gogoi is making allegations against the government because he is looking for an opportunity, even over the strong room issue, to show before the party high command that he is fighting against us,” he said.

Questions Opposition’s Stand On Strongroom Allegations

Referring to the Opposition’s concerns over strongroom security, Upadhyay asked whether similar allegations would be raised in states where the INDIA alliance is projected to perform well.

“Now in Kerala, if the INDIA alliance comes to power, will they also blame the strongroom there? They are simply looking for excuses, and that is very normal. We do not take their allegations seriously. During the Congress government, booth capturing and several such activities used to happen,” he said.

Cites Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury On Bengal Polls

Upadhyay also invoked Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury while countering allegations over the election process.

“In West Bengal, people are quite satisfied with the election process. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury himself said that the elections in Bengal were conducted properly by the Election Commission. Perhaps that is why the voter turnout reached a historic 93 to 94 per cent. Now it is up to them to decide who is correct - Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury or Gaurav Gogoi. These statements are being made out of frustration,” he said.

BJP Confident Of ‘Three-Digit Tally’

On exit polls, the BJP spokesperson said the projections reflected the public mood and indicated another term for the BJP-led alliance in Assam.

“Regarding the exit polls, they reflect the public sentiment. In Assam, almost every agency and organisation has projected that the NDA or BJP-led alliance will form the government again. Similarly, in Kerala, the projections are in favour of the INDIA or Congress-led alliance, and we are not denying that. There may be slight changes in the final results, but they will not have much impact. We are hopeful that the BJP-led alliance will achieve a three-digit tally,” Upadhyay said.

Mocks Opposition Alliance Meetings

Taking a swipe at the Opposition, Upadhyay described its alliance meetings as “hotel-centric politics”.

“The Opposition rejecting the exit polls is normal. Their alliance meetings are mostly hotel-centric politics, and for the next five years, they will continue to wander from one hotel to another. We are not concerned about their meetings. Our focus is on development and on carrying forward the eviction drive over another five lakh bighas of land,” he said.

Targets Congress Over Pawan Khera Case

Upadhyay also attacked Congress leader Pawan Khera, alleging that the party had spread misinformation during the election campaign.

“Pawan Khera may have received bail from the Supreme Court, but he has committed a crime. The Congress can stoop to any level, including making fake passport allegations before elections. The people of Assam are aware of these issues. Pawan Khera will have to face trial, and there his alleged crime will be proven,” he added.