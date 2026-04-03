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HomeElectionAmit Shah's 15-Day Bengal Stay Gets A Non-Veg 'Menu Card': TMC Trolls As Meat Politics Heat Up

Amit Shah's 15-Day Bengal Stay Gets A Non-Veg 'Menu Card': TMC Trolls As Meat Politics Heat Up

TMC trolls Amit Shah’s Bengal visit with a “food menu” tweet as meat politics heats up ahead of 2026 polls, turning cuisine into a fresh election flashpoint in the state.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 03 Apr 2026 10:53 AM (IST)
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As West Bengal gears up for the 2026 Assembly elections, the political slugfest has taken a distinctly culinary turn. Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s plan to spend 15 days in the state has prompted a tongue-in-cheek response from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which rolled out a “welcome menu” of iconic Bengali dishes. 

What may seem like harmless banter on the surface is rooted in a deeper political clash, with food habits, cultural identity, and livelihood concerns now part of the election narrative.

ALSO READ: Bengal Battle Intensifies: Mamata Vs Shah Clash Over ‘Riots’ And ‘Infiltrators’

TMC’s ‘Welcome Menu’ For Shah Sparks Buzz

Soon after Shah announced his extended stay in Bengal, the TMC posted a message on X that quickly grabbed attention for its mix of wit and sarcasm. 

This is what was posted:

The post was widely shared, with many seeing it as a subtle jab wrapped in cultural pride.

Meat Debate Turns Into Political Flashpoint

The backdrop to this exchange is a growing controversy over meat consumption and its regulation. TMC leaders have accused the BJP of encouraging policies that could restrict non-vegetarian food practices, an allegation that has added heat to the campaign.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, speaking at a rally, criticised such ideas and raised concerns about their real-world impact.

She said, "I have come across a report about the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister’s statement that fish and meat cannot be sold in open markets. This is anti-people and condemnable. Can everyone sell meat and fish in shopping malls? What will happen to the vendors who sell fish and meat on the streets? What will happen to their livelihoods? Such politics is highly condemnable."

Banerjee further warned that any such restrictions would disproportionately affect small vendors who depend on open markets for their daily income.

BJP Responds, Stresses Food Freedom

The BJP has rejected these allegations, asserting that there is no intent to interfere with people’s food choices in Bengal. State BJP president Samik Bhattacharya said, "People of Bengal will eat whatever they want. Fish and meat will be available in Bengal."

He added that the party’s stance is limited to opposing the open sale of beef, dismissing TMC’s claims of broader restrictions as misleading.

High-Stakes Poll Battle Ahead

Voting for West Bengal’s 294 Assembly seats is scheduled in two phases on April 23 and April 29. As campaigning intensifies, political messaging is expanding beyond governance to include culture and everyday life.

With both sides sharpening their narratives, the debate over food is fast becoming a proxy for larger questions around identity, economy, and personal freedom in Bengal’s election battleground.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the TMC offer Amit Shah a 'welcome menu'?

The TMC created a 'welcome menu' of Bengali dishes as a witty and sarcastic response to Amit Shah's plan to spend 15 days in West Bengal, highlighting cultural pride.

What is the controversy surrounding meat consumption in West Bengal?

TMC leaders accuse the BJP of promoting policies that could restrict non-vegetarian food practices, particularly concerning the open sale of meat and fish.

What is the BJP's stance on food choices in West Bengal?

The BJP denies any intention to interfere with people's food choices, stating that fish and meat will remain available. They limit their opposition to the open sale of beef.

How are food habits becoming part of the election narrative in West Bengal?

Food habits are intertwined with cultural identity and livelihood concerns, becoming a proxy for larger debates on personal freedom and economic impact in the election campaign.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
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Published at : 03 Apr 2026 10:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Assembly Election Mamata Banerjee AMIT SHAH West Bengal Election 2026 WB Election 2026 Election Corner
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