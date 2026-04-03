Amit Shah's 15-Day Bengal Stay Gets A Non-Veg 'Menu Card'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







As West Bengal gears up for the 2026 Assembly elections, the political slugfest has taken a distinctly culinary turn. Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s plan to spend 15 days in the state has prompted a tongue-in-cheek response from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which rolled out a “welcome menu” of iconic Bengali dishes.

What may seem like harmless banter on the surface is rooted in a deeper political clash, with food habits, cultural identity, and livelihood concerns now part of the election narrative.

ALSO READ: Bengal Battle Intensifies: Mamata Vs Shah Clash Over ‘Riots’ And ‘Infiltrators’

TMC’s ‘Welcome Menu’ For Shah Sparks Buzz

Soon after Shah announced his extended stay in Bengal, the TMC posted a message on X that quickly grabbed attention for its mix of wit and sarcasm.

This is what was posted:

.@AmitShah has announced his decision to spend 15 days in Bengal. Good. Bengal welcomes tourists with open arms. Stay for as long as you like. And do not miss out on some of our finest delicacies.



We highly recommend:

👉 Muri Ghonto

👉 Pabda Macher Jhal

👉 Ilish Bhapa

👉 Chingri… pic.twitter.com/44Nz2KSyQF — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) April 2, 2026

The post was widely shared, with many seeing it as a subtle jab wrapped in cultural pride.

Meat Debate Turns Into Political Flashpoint

The backdrop to this exchange is a growing controversy over meat consumption and its regulation. TMC leaders have accused the BJP of encouraging policies that could restrict non-vegetarian food practices, an allegation that has added heat to the campaign.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, speaking at a rally, criticised such ideas and raised concerns about their real-world impact.

She said, "I have come across a report about the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister’s statement that fish and meat cannot be sold in open markets. This is anti-people and condemnable. Can everyone sell meat and fish in shopping malls? What will happen to the vendors who sell fish and meat on the streets? What will happen to their livelihoods? Such politics is highly condemnable."

Banerjee further warned that any such restrictions would disproportionately affect small vendors who depend on open markets for their daily income.

BJP Responds, Stresses Food Freedom

The BJP has rejected these allegations, asserting that there is no intent to interfere with people’s food choices in Bengal. State BJP president Samik Bhattacharya said, "People of Bengal will eat whatever they want. Fish and meat will be available in Bengal."

He added that the party’s stance is limited to opposing the open sale of beef, dismissing TMC’s claims of broader restrictions as misleading.

High-Stakes Poll Battle Ahead

Voting for West Bengal’s 294 Assembly seats is scheduled in two phases on April 23 and April 29. As campaigning intensifies, political messaging is expanding beyond governance to include culture and everyday life.

With both sides sharpening their narratives, the debate over food is fast becoming a proxy for larger questions around identity, economy, and personal freedom in Bengal’s election battleground.