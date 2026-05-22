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HomeNewsIndia‘We Were Sworn Enemies’: Twisha Sharma’s Husband’s Remark From Wedding Teaser Resurfaces After Death

‘We Were Sworn Enemies’: Twisha Sharma’s Husband’s Remark From Wedding Teaser Resurfaces After Death

A viral wedding teaser has resurfaced after Twisha Sharma’s death triggered a dowry case against her husband’s family.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 22 May 2026 08:43 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bride's death leads to dowry death probe against husband's family.
  • Viral wedding video resurfaces, highlighting groom's concerning remarks.
  • Investigation scrutinizes claims of abortion and psychiatric treatment.
  • CCTV footage dispute emerges amid growing public attention.

What once appeared to be a glamorous wedding celebration has now become the centre of a deeply disturbing tragedy after the death of Twisha Sharma led to a dowry death investigation involving her husband’s family. A wedding teaser featuring Twisha and her husband, Samarth Singh, has gone viral online following her death, with one particular remark made by the groom now drawing intense public attention.

The professionally shot six-minute video captured scenes typical of lavish Indian weddings, smiling relatives, emotional family moments, laughter among friends, and playful conversations about the newlyweds’ relationship. At one point in the teaser, a family member jokes: “Jiju may be a lawyer in court, but at home Twisha will always be the judge.”

But another statement from Samarth Singh has since taken on a chilling significance.

“You can only cherish love when you have some hatred towards each other. And we were sworn enemies at one point,” he says in the clip, as per a report on NDTV.

Wedding Video Takes Dark Turn After Tragedy

Months after the wedding celebrations, Twisha’s death has triggered serious allegations and a police investigation under dowry death provisions.

The case has pitted her family against her in-laws, with several members of the groom’s family now reportedly under scrutiny.

Among those facing allegations is Giribala Singh, a retired judge and the only member of the groom’s family with a judicial background, a detail casually referenced during the wedding video.

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As the investigation unfolds, the teaser video has resurfaced online, with social media users repeatedly focusing on the groom’s comments about “love” and “hatred” in light of the events that followed.

Counterclaims Intensify Probe

Following Twisha’s death, her mother-in-law reportedly made a series of allegations concerning Twisha’s personal life, upbringing, and conduct after marriage.

She claimed that Twisha had voluntarily undergone an abortion and had been receiving psychiatric treatment and counselling sessions.

Police have since registered a dowry death case, and investigators are examining claims made by both families.

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Twisha’s cousin, Ashish Sharma, has accused authorities of failing to properly utilise key CCTV footage allegedly submitted in court proceedings.

According to him, the footage remains in the possession of the accused instead of being incorporated into the police investigation.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What tragedy has emerged from a wedding celebration?

A wedding celebration has become the focus of a dowry death investigation following the death of Twisha Sharma.

What statement from the groom's wedding video has gained attention?

The groom's statement, 'You can only cherish love when you have some hatred towards each other. And we were sworn enemies at one point,' is drawing attention.

What is the nature of the police investigation?

Police have registered a dowry death case and are investigating allegations made by both Twisha Sharma's family and her in-laws.

What allegations have been made by Twisha's mother-in-law?

Twisha's mother-in-law alleged that Twisha underwent an abortion and was receiving psychiatric treatment and counseling.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 May 2026 08:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
NOIDA Dowry Death Case Twisha Sharma Samarth Singh
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