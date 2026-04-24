Amit Shah Predicts Major Sweep For BJP In Bengal, Promises Bangla-Speaking CM

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP confident of winning over 110 seats in West Bengal.

High voter turnout in first phase signals desire for change.

Amit Shah claims BJP will form government in Bengal.

Appoint Bangla-speaking Chief Minister if voted to power.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is headed for a decisive victory in the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, asserting that the party will win more than 110 out of 152 seats and form the government in the state. He also said the BJP would appoint a Bangla-speaking Chief Minister if voted to power.

Shah's remarks came after bumper voting in West Bengal in the first phase of the Assembly elections on April 23.

Citing internal feedback, Shah claimed that the outcome of the elections had already begun to take shape.

“In the feedback we have received, the people of Bengal have decided their future at the first phase. 92.98% voting done on the 52 seats in the 16 districts meant that Didi is about to go and BJP is set to come, fear is about to go and trust is going to come,” he said.

#WATCH | Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "In the feedback we have received, the people of Bengal have decided their future at the first phase... 92.98% voting done on the 52 seats in the 16 districts meant that Didi is about go and BJP is set to come, fear is about… pic.twitter.com/CrPUSLFCoP — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2026

He further claimed that as per the assessment conducted by the committee members last night, “BJP is going to win more than 110 seats out of 152 seats.”

“This means that after the second election phase, we are going to make the government of the BJP purely in Bengal,” Shah added.

High Turnout Signals Desire For Change

Referring to the first phase of polling, the Home Minister said voters had turned out in large numbers, signalling a desire for change. Shah called the high turnout "encouraging" for supporters of democracy across the country and congratulated voters for their participation.

"You have begun the journey from fear to trust so successfully, and the voters of the second phase will also continue this journey from fear to trust," he said.

Shah also lauded the conduct of the polls, crediting the Election Commission, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and state machinery for ensuring a largely peaceful process.

"Because after a long period of Bengal, not a single person has died (during the elections). This type of election has taken place, which is a wonder in itself,” he added.

West Bengal led the turnout charts on Thursday, with multiple districts recording over 90% voting. The remaining constituencies will vote on April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.