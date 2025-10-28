Aadhaar, PAN Card Or Passport? Check List Of Documents Needed For SIR

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Monday announced that the Election Commission will undertake a pan-India Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across 12 states and union territories.

“...The voter lists in all states undergoing SIR will be frozen at 12 am tonight. BLOs will distribute Unique Enumeration Forms to all voters on these lists. These forms will contain all relevant details drawn from the current voter registers,” Kumar said.

Pan-India SIR: Indicative List Of Documents As Per ECI

The Election Commission released an indicative, though not exhaustive, list of documents acceptable under the SIR process. The list includes:

Any Identity Card or Pension Payment Order issued to regular employees or pensioners of any Central/State Government or PSU. Any Identity Card, Certificate or Document issued in India by Government, local authorities, Banks, Post Office, LIC, or PSUs prior to 01.07.1987. Birth Certificate issued by the competent authority. Passport. Matriculation or Educational Certificate issued by recognised Boards or Universities. Permanent Residence Certificate issued by the competent State authority. Forest Right Certificate. OBC, SC, ST or any caste certificate issued by the competent authority. National Register of Citizens (wherever applicable). Family Register prepared by State or Local authorities. Any land or house allotment certificate issued by the Government. Aadhaar Card, as per Commission’s directions issued in letter No. 23/2025-ERS/Vol.II dated 09.09.2025.

Pan-India SIR: Aadhaar Not Proof Of Citizenship Or Domicile, Says CEC

Clarifying Aadhaar’s limited role in the verification process, CEC Gyanesh Kumar emphasised that the Aadhaar card cannot be treated as proof of date of birth, domicile, or citizenship, though it may be used as an identity document.

“The indicative list of documents, 11 in number with Aadhaar included as the 12th for identity, has been prepared after discussion with almost all CEOs,” he said. “Still, when a hearing happens and citizenship has to be proven by someone, if they submit some other document, ERO will deliberate on it. But the indicative list of documents will remain the same by and large.”

Referring to Supreme Court directions, Kumar noted, “As far as the Aadhaar Card is concerned, the Supreme Court has said that Aadhaar is to be used as per the Aadhaar Act. Sec. 9 of the Aadhaar Act says that Aadhaar will not be the proof of domicile or citizenship. The Supreme Court has given several rulings that Aadhaar is not a proof of date of birth.”

He further added, “Keeping this in mind, the Aadhaar authority issued its notification, and even today, if you download a new Aadhaar, the card mentions that it is neither a proof of date of birth nor domicile or citizenship. Aadhaar Card is proof of identity and can be used for e-signing too.”

Pan-India SIR: No New Documents Required In Certain Cases

Kumar clarified that individuals whose names already appear in earlier voter rolls do not need to submit additional documents during the SIR process.

“Once BLOs begin distributing forms to existing electors, individuals can check whether their names appear on the 2003 voter list. If they do, there is no need to submit any additional documents,” he explained.

He added, “Even if a person’s name is not on the list, but their parents’ names appear, they still do not need to provide extra documentation. The voter list from the SIR conducted between 2002 and 2004 will be accessible on voters.eci.gov.in

, allowing citizens to verify and match entries themselves.”