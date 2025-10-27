Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance has convened an all-party meeting on November 2 to discuss a strategic response to the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) newly announced Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Phase-2 of electoral rolls. The alliance alleges that the exercise is a politically motivated “conspiracy” designed to disenfranchise opposition voters ahead of crucial polls.

The decision was taken following a crucial consultation meeting chaired by DMK Party Chief and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at Anna Arivalayam, Chennai, on Monday evening.

CM Stalin Questions SIR Timing And Transparency

CM Stalin expressed his government’s strong opposition, posting his concerns on X (formerly Twitter) hours after the ECI’s announcement. He criticised the timing of the process, particularly its overlap with the upcoming rainy season in the state. “To carry out Special Intensive Revision just months before the election, and especially during the monsoon months of November and December, brings serious practical difficulties,” Stalin said.

#SIR in Tamil Nadu: We will resist disenfranchisement and defeat #VoteTheft.



To carry out Special Intensive Revision just months before the election, and especially during the monsoon months of November and December, brings serious practical difficulties. To conduct SIR in a… pic.twitter.com/wXUXuZUkyp — M.K.Stalin - தமிழ்நாட்டை தலைகுனிய விடமாட்டேன் (@mkstalin) October 27, 2025

He heaped allegations against the BJP-led Union government and the poll body. “To conduct SIR in a hasty and opaque manner is nothing but a conspiracy by the ECI to rob citizens of their rights and help the BJP,” the Chief Minister asserted.

Stalin referenced the previous SIR conducted in Bihar, alleging that “large numbers of women, minorities and people from SC and ST communities were removed from the electoral rolls” in that state. He maintained that “the absence of transparency has fuelled serious suspicion in the public mind.”

The DMK Chief confirmed the alliance's next step, asserting: “Following the announcement, we held discussions with our alliance partners, and on that basis an all party meeting will be convened on 2 November to decide the next course of action. The right to vote is the foundation of democracy. Tamil Nadu will fight against any attempt to murder it, and Tamil Nadu will win.”

Opposition Voices Echo ‘Unfair’ Claims

Following the consultation, which lasted from 6 pm to 7 pm, other leaders in the alliance backed the DMK’s stance. Speaking to ANI, MDMK Founder Vaiko confirmed the Chief Minister’s invitation to other parties for the November 2 discussion, adding that the SIR exercise “will definitely be totally unfair.”

DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai raised several unanswered questions about the exercise, criticising its scope and methodology. Annadurai questioned the exclusion of certain identity proofs, asking, “Why have they excluded the other documents? Ration Card, MGNREGA and others which were so long good?” He also questioned the inclusion of a specific base year for documentation, asking: “Most important question would be, why they are taking 2003 as a cut-off year? Who will be benefitted by that?…The credibility of the EC is at an all time low.”

#WATCH | Chennai: On phase 2 of SIR in 12 States/UTs, including Tamil Nadu, DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai says, "...What has the ECI learnt from its experience in Bihar and how does it implement those findings in these 12 states? Why Assam has been left out of this… pic.twitter.com/oEaGDtkhUc — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2025

In a related development, the DMK announced a party training meeting, “My Polling Booth is a Winning Polling Booth,” to be held on Tuesday (October 28) at Mamallapuram, presided over by CM Stalin, to discuss ground-level strategies to safeguard voting rights.

The party’s official account posted on X, claiming the exercise was a plot by the Central government: “The right to vote is one of the fundamental rights granted to everyone by the Indian Constitution; however, in order to seize this right from the common people and to win through illicit means, the Central BJP government has taken up the Special Intensive Revision (S.I.R.) of the electoral roll through the Election Commission of India.” The statement also alleged that the ECI “removed the voting rights of over 65 lakh people in Bihar state through S.I.R.”

BJP Welcomes Move; ECI Announces SIR 2.0 Schedule

In contrast, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan welcomed the revision and accused the Chief Minister of having ulterior motives. Soundararajan told news agency IANS: “Tamil Nadu Chief Minister is very jittery about S.I.R. Because of irregularities only, the DMK wins in most constituencies from bogus votes. He is not bothered about rains but SIR…We are very happy that SIR is being held to remove bogus votes. The refinement will help the democratic process.”

Earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced of the SIR Phase-2 schedule, which will cover 12 States and Union Territories, including Tamil Nadu. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, listed the covered regions: Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

The ECI’s timeline mandates that printing and training will occur from October 28 to November 3, followed by an Enumeration Phase from November 4 to December 4. The Draft Electoral Rolls are scheduled for publication on December 9, with the final voter list to be published on February 7, 2026.