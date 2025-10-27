The second phase of the nationwide voter roll revision, being carried out after more than two decades, will cover 12 states and Union Territories — but notably, not Assam. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar explained that the omission was due to Assam’s distinct citizenship framework under Indian law.

Addressing reporters in Delhi, Gyanesh Kumar clarified that “Under India’s Citizenship Act, there are separate provisions for Assam. Under the supervision of the Supreme Court, the checking of citizenship there is about to be completed. The 24th SIR order was for the entire country. Under such circumstances, this would not have been applicable to Assam. So, separate orders for revision will be issued for Assam.”

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is being undertaken after 21 years and aims to update voter lists across the country.

While West Bengal and Tamil Nadu are among the states included in the second phase, Assam remains excluded. The list for this round comprises Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar On Mamata Govt's Resistance In Bengal

Responding to political tensions in West Bengal over the SIR, Gyanesh Kumar asserted that there was “no confrontation between the Election Commission and the state government”, adding, “The Commission is doing its duty, and the state government will discharge its duties.”

He further emphasised that, “Regarding West Bengal, there is no deviation from the law. Under the Constitution, all constitutional bodies perform their respective duties. The Election Commission, while conducting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), is fully adhering to its responsibilities. Similarly, state governments will also fulfil their respective duties… The June 24 order applies not only to Bihar but to the entire country, and some additional instructions will also be issued for the 12 states.”

Responding to concerns about the SIR’s timing in Kerala, where local body elections are proposed, CEC Kumar said no notification for such polls had yet been issued, allowing the ECI to proceed with the voter list revision as planned.

Political Tensions Over SIR In West Bengal

The Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has been sharply critical of the Election Commission’s SIR process in West Bengal. Banerjee has accused the EC and the BJP-led Centre of attempting a “backdoor implementation of the NRC (National Register of Citizens) through SIR”, vowing that her party “would not allow arbitrary deletion of names from the voters’ list.”

The BJP, meanwhile, maintains that the revision is essential for cleansing voter rolls of illegal migrants, deepening the long-standing political divide between the two parties over the issue.

According to the Election Commission, the enumeration process will take place between November 4 and December 4, with draft rolls scheduled for release on December 9. Individuals who find their names missing will be able to appeal until January 8, with hearings continuing till January 31, and the final voter list to be published on February 7.

The first phase of the exercise took place in Bihar, where Assembly elections are set to be held next month.